The University of California at Berkeley is requiring people on campus who are not protected from the flu to wear masks.

“Masks are required during flu season if not vaccinated for the flu,” the school’s website states under its mask requirements page.

The guidelines strongly recommend that people wear masks indoors, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, and “masks are optional for all” if they are outdoors.

The demands of people who don’t get a flu shot have created a firestorm of criticism on social media.

“Anyone unvaccinated for the flu at Berkeley must wear a mask, by executive order from the university president. Here we are,” author Jennifer Say tweeted Monday.

Berkeley’s communications team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment Wednesday.

The news comes as other universities across the country continue to implement indoor mask requirements against the coronavirus in settings such as classrooms, including George Washington University, NYU, the University of Hawaii and others.

In Philadelphia, a public school district announced earlier this month that all students must wear masks for the first 10 days of school. Students and staff in the district’s pre-K program must wear masks throughout the school year.