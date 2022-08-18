New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed Wednesday that it might sound like a Routine appendectomy last month More serious than that.

Burrow told reporters in his first presser since the start of offseason training July 26 process His attachment was not the only discomfort he felt at the beginning.

“What you hear about is not normal appendicitis,” he said Wednesday.

“I didn’t really feel much. Checking out and feeling a little uncomfortable, so we thought we’d check it out. Turns out I have it. So we’ll have to fix it.”

Burrow, who presided Bengals Super Bowl For the first time in 33 years in his second season, he declined to comment on how much weight he lost after surgery. But he indicated that he should work on regaining his strength.

“Re-engaging my abs and my core,” Burrow said. “When they cut you off and do all those things, your core loses some muscle and strength. It just works to get it back.”

Burrow’s rookie season He was cut in Week 11 after tearing an ACL. He returned the following year to lead the Bengals to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. He finished the season with 4,611 yards passing, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“I’d like to have a normal offseason at some point,” Burrow said, via ESPN. “That’s great. I felt as good as I could for the season, but that’s not been the case for three years. Make the most of what you’ve got.

“We’ll try again next year.”