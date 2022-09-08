Ben McAleer Chelsea emerge victorious – if they give Potter time

FROMix games into the new season and there are some familiar names at the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal are leading, with undefeated Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur one point behind. Manchester United’s four-match winning streak has helped them climb to fifth place, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, who, despite a weak start, are still chasing the top leaders. Outlier in the mix? Brighton fourth.

It’s not foreign territory for the club, which also picked up 13 points from six games last season, but to be in that position after the high-profile sales of Mark Cucurella to Chelsea, Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and Neil Maupe to Everton. The £95 million total is a testament to Graham Potter’s coaching abilities. To lose three of the best players from last season and still have such a strong start deserves everyone’s praise.

Potter’s management track record is no secret. After making a name for himself in Sweden, where he led Östersund from the fourth tier to the Europa League, he moved to Swansea before moving to Brighton in May 2019 and led the club to success. No wonder Chelsea knocked on Amex’s door after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea released Tuchel from his duties after a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League and the club wasted no time looking for a replacement for the German. Brighton finished ninth in the Premier League last season under Potter, the highest finish in the club’s 121-year history. The 47-year-old has not only helped Brighton climb up the table, but has attracted fans with his team’s interesting playing style.

Tottenham were linked with Potter last summer before, ironically, lashing out at Nuna Espirita Santo, only to then correct their mistakes and appoint Antonio Conte in November. Finally, Potter is given the chance to try his luck in one of the richest clubs in England.

He is a good choice for Chelsea. Potter used a three-man defense with Brighton that suits Chelsea. Tuchel has struggled to get the most out of his players this season, though the rookies have always needed time to pick up speed after some serious departures. The key for Potter will be to create a functioning and competitive midfield. It would be a lot easier if N’Golo Kante could stay in shape. However, Potter has the managerial know-how to make the most of the players at his disposal.

He needs his Chelsea midfielders to start working more defensively. Brighton are ninth in total tackles and steals in the Premier League this season with 27 per game. The bulk of this painstaking work has been done by their two young midfielders, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, who are eighth and tenth respectively in tackles and steals in the league. Their hard work in midfield protects Brighton’s defence.

Chelsea, by contrast, have more tackles and interceptions than Brighton, but it’s important to note that Chelsea centre-backs Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly are among the top-rated players on this metric, which is not ideal. Midfielders should be ranked higher on this indicator, as they are at Brighton. By selecting two hard-working and diligent midfielders, Potter found a way to protect his defense and make it hard for Brighton to break.

Brighton have conceded just five goals in six league games this season – only Wolves are better defensively, conceding just four – and two of Brighton’s goals conceded were own goals. In contrast, Chelsea have already conceded nine times. It took them until December 4 – 15 games in the campaign – to send the same amount last season.

The loss of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Ruediger has exacerbated their defensive problems, but for Chelsea it’s a longer-term problem. Tuchel managed Chelsea for 100 games. They conceded 24 goals in his first 50 matches and 53 goals in his last 50 matches. Chelsea need to beef up their defense and the best way to do that is to sort out their midfield.

Potter favored a 3-5-2 formation during his time at Brighton, a slight departure from the 3-4-2-1 system that Tuchel used most often at Chelsea. The continuation of the 3-5-2 formation would have allowed Potter to strengthen the midfield and provide more protection for the defence. With full-backs in charge of stretching the opposition, this will benefit Rhys James, Ben Chilwell and former Brighton player Cucurella, who knows Potter’s system and his expectations inside out.

Potter will need some time and patience to implement his approach. When he moved to Brighton three years ago, he found himself in a stable environment and was able to install his preferred system. By comparison, Chelsea have sacked three managers – Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Tuchel – during their time on the south coast.

Expectations are higher for Chelsea, but the new owners need to provide Potter with a stable platform on which to succeed. Revitalizing and rebuilding the team will be difficult as games will be tight and fast after the return of the Champions League and the race will be to play as many matches as possible before the start of the World Cup in November. Potter will likely be ready for Chelsea’s trip to local rivals Fulham on Saturday, their first of 16 matches in 63 days – once every four days.

It will be interesting to see how Potter fares at Chelsea, where the quality of the players is higher than at Brighton, Östersund or Swansea. Brighton were an exciting team to watch during Potter’s tenure – even if they lacked the excellence of a great scorer – though on the other hand they were also hard to beat. They only lost 11 games last season, only Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have lost less.

Potter isn’t just an appointment right now. He is the manager who can rebuild Chelsea in the long run. If he had the time and patience, he could be perfect.