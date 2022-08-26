Ben Fisher Rogers doesn’t lose sleep over threat of being fired

lthe aister is in a special place; a strange stalemate that makes them desperate not to sell their best players, but are acutely aware that if they don’t, they risk stagnation season; an uncomfortable place where a team is undoubtedly weaker than the one that finished eighth in a highly disappointing last campaign; an unforgiving world where a no-win start means it’s easy to feel like the walls at King Power Stadium are crumbling. And a situation where supporters – even a minority – are happy to join the opposition supporters in sarcastically praising the manager who led the team to the European semi-finals at the Olimpico stadium in May and to their first FA Cup. time 12 months ago, being fired in the morning.
At least Brendan Rodgers could smile and bear it when he heard songs from the stands at Edgeley Park this week, where Leicester squeezed past Stockport on penalties in the second round of the League Cup.
“Not for the first time,” smiles Rodgers, for whom the last couple of months have been like playing a big game at Whac-A-Mole: Wesley Fofana has effectively played the instruments against the backdrop of several offers from Chelsea; Newcastle try on the game for a bit in pursuit of James Maddison; Torn Achilles by Ricardo Pereira; The untimely departure of Kasper Schmeichel a few days before the start of the season; the scheduled arrival of a dedicated coach, delayed by Brexit bureaucratic red tape. And what about Yuri Tielemans, who can sign a pre-contract agreement in January?
Last week, Rogers, who has repeatedly stated his desire to break the top six, reiterated that he was not interested in standing still. But first he has to make sure Leicester don’t fall back. There are only 360 minutes this season, but does he feel pressure to travel with his team to Chelsea on Saturday?
“I feel like I want results,” he says. “I look back on having been here for over three and a half years and we were spending around £25m a season and that got us where we need to be in terms of challenges at the top of the table. , winning a couple of trophies and reaching the European semi-finals. What I hope for as a manager is to continue to pursue these ambitions. If I can’t do that and the club decides it needs to move in a different direction, that’s the way it is. This is football and this is management.
“I don’t lose sleep because of this. My energy is with the players and the people here. I am here from early morning until late at night trying to find solutions and the best way forward. For a long time we managed to do it well for a club of this size. But I think what’s definitely happened is that expectations didn’t match our finances in terms of where we should be competing. This does not make us less ambitious. For me, this is a continuation of this; we always fight. Now I have the experience to know that if you don’t get results, you may be under pressure.”
Chelsea’s interest in Fofana has turned into a futile saga that Rodgers doesn’t want to destabilize his team, leading him to see the 21-year-old train with the under-23s. The situation should at least be resolved soon, with a deal for the player nearing agreement after Chelsea submitted a fourth bid on Friday for around £75m.
“I have experience in this situation, and in my time here, I have never had to act in this way before,” says Rogers, alluding to the sale of Harry Maguire in 2019. impact on the team, then I have to make a decision. Fortunately, this is not the case because the players were excellent in their training mentality. They understand the situation and understand it from the point of view of the club and the player.”
Rodgers has spoken of his reluctance to “kill my board” while discussing the lack of revenue – Alex Smithies, a free agent acquired as a third-choice goaltender, represents the only signing – but targets like Ademola Lookman, who spent last season on loan at his club, moved to another place. If rival clubs don’t reach player valuations, Leicester will have to make do with what they have. “Usually at this stage of the season there is a buzz around the club and the team due to the appearance of new players,” says the manager. “The board and the people who run the club care about the future of the club and this cannot be ignored. Every squad needs regeneration and we know it needs to happen. Time is ticking, but there is still a lot of hard work ahead.”
Maddison has doubts about the injury after experiencing a bout of pain in training, and there is little positive news. Rodgers sympathizes with the fans: “I can only imagine to the fans that at the moment the club feels like a tangle of disappointment. If there is anyone to take out a grudge on, it is usually on the manager. I am responsible for the results and performances.”
Leicester only played three league matches but each one had ominous signs: they missed a two-goal lead on the first day and drew with Brentford, lost against Arsenal and missed another lead in the defeat against Southampton . In the middle of the week, a strong but much changed team failed to score against the Stockport defense, which was the worst result in League Two. Rodgers has been frustrated with the way his team has regressed from the lead and knows they will have to put on a full game to stand a chance of winning at Stamford Bridge. “It’s about maintaining intensity,” he says. “For me, it’s when the team is at its best and it’s about getting those core factors back.”