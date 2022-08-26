Ben Fisher Rogers doesn’t lose sleep over threat of being fired

lthe aister is in a special place; a strange stalemate that makes them desperate not to sell their best players, but are acutely aware that if they don’t, they risk stagnation season; an uncomfortable place where a team is undoubtedly weaker than the one that finished eighth in a highly disappointing last campaign; an unforgiving world where a no-win start means it’s easy to feel like the walls at King Power Stadium are crumbling. And a situation where supporters – even a minority – are happy to join the opposition supporters in sarcastically praising the manager who led the team to the European semi-finals at the Olimpico stadium in May and to their first FA Cup. time 12 months ago, being fired in the morning.

At least Brendan Rodgers could smile and bear it when he heard songs from the stands at Edgeley Park this week, where Leicester squeezed past Stockport on penalties in the second round of the League Cup.

“Not for the first time,” smiles Rodgers, for whom the last couple of months have been like playing a big game at Whac-A-Mole: Wesley Fofana has effectively played the instruments against the backdrop of several offers from Chelsea; Newcastle try on the game for a bit in pursuit of James Maddison; Torn Achilles by Ricardo Pereira; The untimely departure of Kasper Schmeichel a few days before the start of the season; the scheduled arrival of a dedicated coach, delayed by Brexit bureaucratic red tape. And what about Yuri Tielemans, who can sign a pre-contract agreement in January?

Last week, Rogers, who has repeatedly stated his desire to break the top six, reiterated that he was not interested in standing still. But first he has to make sure Leicester don’t fall back. There are only 360 minutes this season, but does he feel pressure to travel with his team to Chelsea on Saturday?

“I feel like I want results,” he says. “I look back on having been here for over three and a half years and we were spending around £25m a season and that got us where we need to be in terms of challenges at the top of the table. , winning a couple of trophies and reaching the European semi-finals. What I hope for as a manager is to continue to pursue these ambitions. If I can’t do that and the club decides it needs to move in a different direction, that’s the way it is. This is football and this is management.

“I don’t lose sleep because of this. My energy is with the players and the people here. I am here from early morning until late at night trying to find solutions and the best way forward. For a long time we managed to do it well for a club of this size. But I think what’s definitely happened is that expectations didn’t match our finances in terms of where we should be competing. This does not make us less ambitious. For me, this is a continuation of this; we always fight. Now I have the experience to know that if you don’t get results, you may be under pressure.”

Wesley Fofana is currently training with the under-23 team amid speculation about his transfer future. Photograph: Craig Bro/Reuters

Chelsea’s interest in Fofana has turned into a futile saga that Rodgers doesn’t want to destabilize his team, leading him to see the 21-year-old train with the under-23s. The situation should at least be resolved soon, with a deal for the player nearing agreement after Chelsea submitted a fourth bid on Friday for around £75m.

“I have experience in this situation, and in my time here, I have never had to act in this way before,” says Rogers, alluding to the sale of Harry Maguire in 2019. impact on the team, then I have to make a decision. Fortunately, this is not the case because the players were excellent in their training mentality. They understand the situation and understand it from the point of view of the club and the player.”