Fox News contributor Ben Domenech argued that a potential Liz Cheney 2024 presidential run would be a “media sideshow” to become a “thorn” against President Trump in the upcoming election. Domenech joined “The Faulkner Focus” and Cheney hinted at the presidential race after her GOP primary defeat.

Ben Domenech: I don’t think the idea of ​​her running for president in 2024…will be anything but a media sideshow…it’s entirely a creation of the media that wants to see her in this position. Cut in favor of President Trump And the side of his supporters and fellow Republicans. There is nothing in the Republican Party that makes you more popular with the media who are always criticizing everything they do. And I think that, unfortunately… this is a situation where if I were the RNC, and I was looking to potentially avoid… getting her on the debate stage, I would have a policy that you set a threshold on anything Liz Cheney does. Vote here, plus one. Because if you do, you can easily avoid that sideshow.

