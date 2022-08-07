New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Thursday that President Biden owns up to the growing homelessness crisis in America’s cities.

Carson, who led the Trump administration’s housing and poverty programs, told Fox News Digital that White House spending and regulatory policies have exacerbated the problem.

Ben Carson creates patriotic lessons for school children, says parents ‘scared’ by left-wing suggestions

“These things are caused by overregulation,” Carson said in an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas. “This administration has brought a lot of regulation into the system and no one is talking about it and doing nothing about it.

Carson said the Biden administration’s regulatory regime, along with the coronavirus stimulus bills, has increased the cost of living. At the same time, inflation reached a 40-year high, making affordable housing difficult for low-income Americans.

DR. Ben Carson slams media pushing Biden’s recession talking points: People know ‘exactly what’s going on’

The former housing secretary said Trump should take a page from the White House when the topic of the Biden administration comes up.

“Under the previous administration, just at HUD, we reduced the number of regulatory barriers by more than 2,000,” Carson said. “You multiply that across multiple agencies, and that’s really the reason the economy is booming and doing so well.”

Even if Biden chooses not to cut red tape, Carson said his administration could empower faith groups and charities to step in and increase services for the homeless.

“The difference is that people develop relationships with the church [and other organizations]. They don’t build relationships with the government,” Carson said.

The problem of homelessness is increasingly prevalent in America’s urban centers, which has seen tent encampments pop up in once-vibrant neighborhoods. Local city governing bodies reacted differently to this issue.

Click here for the Fox News app

Some, like the city of Los Angeles, have moved to ban homeless encampments near schools. Others, such as New York City, have begun to eliminate tent cities.

The White House, meanwhile, has named a homeless czar to help mobilize federal agencies to address the crisis.