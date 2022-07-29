New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jason Momoa Ben Affleck teases his return as Batman in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

The two shared photos Thursday after Momoa had a “bust on set” while exploring the backlot at Warner Bros. Studios.

“Reunited Bruce and Arthur,” Momoa captioned the photos. “Love You and Miss You Ben WB studio tours explore the backlot well. Aquaman 2 is on set for all the great things to come.”

“Justice League” actor The duo also shared a tour group video while exploring.

Ben Affleck Explains Why He Walked Out of Batman Role: ‘It Wasn’t Cracked’

“Well, it’s not a f-king secret, is it,” Momoa asked fans before apologizing for his language.

“That’s what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk off your set and our fans are there,” he added, before adding, “Well, we tried to keep it a secret.”

A representative for Affleck did not respond to an immediate request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Momoa has hinted at him in the past Back to “Aquaman 2”. Set with an Instagram story.

The actor admitted he was “back on set” but couldn’t tell fans any “top secret” details.

“All I can say is thank you to one of my favorite production companies for having me and taking care of the environment, because I can’t say more,” Momoa said. “But good things are happening.”

Affleck was last seen as Bruce Wayne’s Batman in the 2017 film “Justice League.” He recently decided on the role for the standalone “Batman” film.

“I tried to direct a version [Batman], [I] Worked with a really good screenwriter but couldn’t come up with some version. Couldn’t crack it. I thought it was time for someone else to take a shot at it. And they have really good people,” Affleck previously told Jimmy Kimmel on an episode of The Late Night Show.