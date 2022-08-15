New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It has been 50 years Ben AffleckAnd during his lifetime, the actor reinvented himself many times.

Both are married Upscale Jennifers, Affleck’s talent was often overshadowed by his struggle with substance abuse. As he enters his fifth decade on the planet, the Massachusetts native is on the rise. He married his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez last month and has several projects in the works, including a movie that would reunite him with longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

In honor of the movie star turning 5-0, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest obstacles Ben overcame to achieve the success he now enjoys.

‘There’s no shame in getting help when you need it’

Alcoholism is something Affleck has been transparent about over the past few years. He has reportedly checked into rehab three times, the first in 2001.

In 2017 Facebook postThe actor revealed, “I’ve finished treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to deal with. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there’s no shame in getting help when you need it.”

According to People , Affleck entered rehab for a third time the following year, despite intending to get sober in 2017.

Affleck admitted to The New York Times in 2020, “It took me a long time to admit to myself, fundamentally, deeply, without a doubt, that I was an alcoholic. The next drink was no different.”

Relationship with Jennifer Garner

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and despite their relationship Suffering from cheating rumoursDespite Affleck’s personal struggles, they remained together until 2018. The former couple share three children together.

Garner actually drove Affleck to rehab, and he once told Garner’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “She’s someone I love and respect, but I don’t want to be married anymore.”

Reuniting with Jennifer Lopez

Although Affleck says his marriage to Jennifer Garner was never meant to be, his relationship with Lopez has stood the test of time.

The couple started dating in 2002, got engaged in 2003 and ended their relationship in 2004.

While they kept in touch here and there, the two completely “restarted” their relationship in 2021, thrilling “Bennifer” fans everywhere. The two stars quickly got serious, got engaged in April 2022 and tied the knot last month in Las Vegas. According to Page Six, they are reportedly having a three-day celebration extravaganza starting Friday.

Film career

Earlier this year, Affleck starred in the movie “Deep Water” with his girlfriend at the time, Ana de Armas.

Since then, Affleck is currently working on an untitled project with his longtime collaborator and good friend Matt Damon. He is rumored to be revisiting the role of Batman in “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” He will also be seen in “Clerks 3”.

As Affleck marks his 50th birthday, it looks like Affleck has a bright future ahead of him in this next reinvented chapter of his life.

