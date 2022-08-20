New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez And the Ben Affleck romance is shaping up to be a 20-year love story.

Ahead of reports that the famous couple is hosting a second wedding at Affleck’s 87-acre Georgia estate, let’s take a look back at all the songs Lopez sang Dedicated to Affleck in her music career.

Lopez dedicated her 2002 album “This Is Me… Then” to Affleck after they began dating.

Featuring the hit singles “Jenny from the Black,” “All I Have,” “Baby I Love You” and “I’m Glad,” the album peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over 6 million copies worldwide. .

Ben Affleck changed at 50: How he reinvented himself and rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez

Both “Baby I Love You” and “I’m Glad” were co-written by Lopez and inspired by her real-life relationship with Affleck. At that time, they were seen as a super couple by the public and called “Bennifer”.

“I’m Glad” single “I’m Glad” saw Lopez singing about finding true love, with lyrics such as “I’m in love, damn, finally,” which many observers speculated about Affleck.

Likewise, her final single from the album, “Baby I Love You,” addresses unconditional love with lyrical observers also believing it was inspired by her romance with Affleck.

Another track from the album, “Dear Ben”, was not released as a single. The song finds Lopez clearly singing about Affleck with lyrics like, “You’re perfect. I can’t control myself. I feel like I’m addicted to the way you like to touch me.”

Released in November 2002, the year the couple first got engaged, the album’s dedication to Affleck stated, “You are my life … my sole inspiration for every song, every emotion, every feeling on this record.”

While the happy couple has certainly had their ups and downs over the past 20 years, it’s clear how important Lopez’s relationship with Affleck was when they first became an item in 2002.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Affleck and Lopez He tied the knot A month ago in a private midnight ceremony on the famous strip in Las Vegas.

The couple is celebrating Their nuptials this weekend at Affleck’s private mansion in Georgia with a three-day wedding celebration for friends and family.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Celebrity friends love it Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel Expected to attend.