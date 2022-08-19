New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez is getting married again this weekend in an extravagant three-day celebration at her sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

The 50-year-old actor and 53-year-old singer tied the knot for the first time last month in a midnight ceremony at a little white wedding chapel. Las Vegas.

Now, they’re celebrating with an elaborate affair — and this weekend’s festivities mark the end of the couple’s 20-year journey to the altar.

In images obtained by Fox News Digital, the party is seen driving down a private road where trucks and cars pass by Affleck’s sprawling Georgia estate Thursday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to host second wedding at private 87-acre Georgia estate: Report

Crews were also seen checking drivers’ identities after arriving at the property.

Affleck and Lopez’s first marriage An intimate affair attended by a handful of people, including their three children, their upcoming nuptials will be an even more elaborate affair.

Here’s what to know about the three-day extravaganza:

stage

Affleck bought his sprawling Georgia estate in 2003 while dating Lopez. Oscar winner Listed the property for $8.9 million In 2018, it was pulled from the market in 2020 after failing to sell.

Located on Hampton Island, about an hour outside of Savannah, the estate consists of three structures overlooking the Newport River.

The plantation-style primary building has 6,000 square feet of living space and four bedrooms, 25-foot-tall Doric columns and a wraparound porch.

In addition to the main house, there is a small cottage for recreation and entertainment Five bedroom guest house With three master suites.

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Dre Di Matteo They are among the wedding guests who will be staying in a 10,000-square-foot cabin called the Oyster House for the weekend.

activist

Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty officiated Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

The United Kingdom native and Lopez worked together on an episode of “Couch Conversations.” YouTube series in January 2021. The actress appeared on Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in March 2021, joining a long list of his past celebrity guests that includes the late Kobe Bryant, Gwyneth Paltrow, Khloe Kardashian and Alicia Keys.

Lopez asked Shetty to officiate four weddings during the press tour for her 2022 romantic comedy “Marry Me”. Shetty has previous experience as a celebrity wedding officiant, having presided over the weddings of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell last year.

Wedding ceremonies

The wedding weekend extravaganza kicks off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night, with the main ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony ends Sunday with a barbecue.

Fox News Digital learned that during their stay, attendees were treated effectively Yoga sessions and enjoy a spectacular firework display.

The couple had a three-day wedding weekend two decades in the making, as Affleck and Lopez initially decided to walk down the aisle in September 2003, but postponed their nuptials with just a few days’ notice. The couple, popularly known as “Bennifer”, ended their engagement in early 2004 after dating for two years.

The “Argo” star went to the wedding Jennifer Garner50, with whom he shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez married Marc Anthony, 53, in 2004, but the two, who are parents to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, divorced in 2014.

After the “On the Floor” hitmaker ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March 2021, she and Affleck rekindled their romance. In April 2022, Lopez announced that the couple had become engaged for the second time.