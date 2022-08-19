New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They enjoyed relaxing at a coffee shop in Savannah, Georgia before their three-day wedding celebration this weekend.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, stopped by Gallery Espresso on Thursday to enjoy coffee with their kids. The group ordered frozen lattes, some tea and bought a shirt from the “old school” location, the shop manager told Fox News Digital.

“They weren’t one-on-one,” manager Jessica recalled to Fox News Digital. “They don’t like each other or anything, because they all have kids with them. So they’re very normal, normal. They’re just having a normal time.”

Jessica suggests that Affleck enjoys the coffee spot and Savannah because it’s “historic” and gives him some privacy.

“I think maybe he liked the place because it was an old school,” she said. “I think that’s why he likes this town, because it’s historic and it’s old school. That’s my real guess. That’s why he keeps coming back to this place, and he can walk the streets. People are bombarded.”

She stressed that the coffee shop’s customers tried to respect the couple’s “private time.”

Jessica told Fox News Digital that this isn’t the first time Affleck has visited the place, which has the best blueberry muffins in town. In 2003, the “Deep Water” star entered the cafe with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to People magazine, Lopez also stopped by Glo MedSpas on Thursday.

“Like many lucky Savannahians, we found Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown,” Glo MedSpas owner Courtney Victor told Fox News Digital. “We at Glow are so happy to have rekindled their love and congratulate the bride for being brave enough to celebrate in Georgia in August!”

Lopez and Affleck lived in Georgia before their second marriage.

Those two Get a marriage license in Nevada and were legally married on July 17. The “On the Floor” singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The newlyweds celebrate their union over the weekend Afflecks Georgia Estate. The list of celebrities heading south for the three-day event is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck and Drea Di Matteo.

The “Waiting For Tonight” singer is expected to wear a “custom couture Ralph Lauren dress” made in Italy, as Vogue captures her fashion journey.

Affleck’s private property It has an area of ​​87 acres. The 6,000-square-foot main building is designed to resemble an old plantation house with 24-foot columns, shutters and a wraparound porch. The compound consists of three separate structures and is located about an hour outside of Savannah in the unique Hampton Island Preserve.

The weekend will include a wedding reception as well as a rehearsal dinner and finish with a barbecue picnic.

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.