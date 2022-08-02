New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marriage Certificate Seen for the first time.

The certificate confirms it Lopez requested Her name was legally changed to Jennifer Affleck. According to a document obtained by Fox News Digital, Pastor Ryan Wolfe was married on July 17 at The Little White Chapel.

Kenosha Booth is listed as a witness to the marriage.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during their Paris honeymoon

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their wedding With a sudden marriage followed by a trip to Paris.

The two were photographed holding hands while walking in the city. The actor and the pop star were also spotted sharing a kiss at a dinner party.

The newly married couple came along with some children for this trip.

Lopez and Affleck made the last-minute decision after jetting off to Las Vegas in the early hours of July 17.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“When love is real, what matters in marriage is the promise we make to each other and to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and kind to each other,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter, where she announced the marriage. To her fans.

“We had it. And so much more. The best night of our lives.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged In 2003. They postponed their wedding three days before the special occasion and officially called off their engagement in January 2004.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The two rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and got engaged to other people the same year.