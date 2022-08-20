New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Let the wedding bells ring!

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck is gearing up for a three-day wedding extravaganza to say “I do” again, but this time in a more elaborate setting at Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia estate.

An extravagant ceremony has been in the works since the couple first tied the knot last month in a small, low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

People are working round the clock for what they are eagerly waiting for A star-studded event, Affleck is raising white tents all over the property.

As the crew prepares for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learns that during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks display.

The weekend wedding bash kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday before the ceremony today and will conclude with a celebratory barbecue Sunday.

A few days before the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appeared to be an altar A sprawling Georgian estate. The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island overlooking the Newport River.

A marquee for the ceremony was decorated with flower trees near the water’s edge.

A pristine white walkway stretches from the building’s steps to the riverfront across the 87-acre property.

According to the Daily Mail, the price tag for the wedding was over $400,000.

Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty Affleck will officiate And Lopez’s weekend weddings.

Shetty has previous experience as a celebrity wedding officiant, having presided over the weddings of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell last year.

Fine details have been put in place for this A huge event For Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53. A pristine white piano is featured on the property. Tables and chairs are set up under the waterside gazebo.

Pink and white dining napkins decorated the wedding meals and flowers hung from the ceiling.

Photos from Private Georgia estate The couple showed off a large floating barge near what appeared to be the reception area with dozens of fireworks to light up the evening.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday hours before the wedding festivities.

This is not confirmed They were taken to an area hospital or for any reason. The Daily Mail reported that Affleck’s mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Bold, fell off the dock, injuring her leg and requiring stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen in a wheelchair outside a hospital.

Fox News’ Janelle Ash and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.