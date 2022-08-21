closer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez The “Good Will Hunting” actor’s 87-acre estate in Georgia officially tied the knot Saturday night.

    A guest dress in white was spotted at Ben Affleck’s sprawling estate where he is getting married on Saturday night. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

    A woman in white arrives at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding venue. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

    A wedding guest wore white to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting married on Saturday night. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

    An unknown guest was seen arriving at the wedding venue of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

    Guests started arriving at the wedding venue of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Saturday afternoon. (Mom & Paparazzi for Fox News Digital)

Wedding dresses are all white. Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, throws an annual white dress party.

Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the wedding ceremony.

    Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrived in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. Affleck’s longtime best friend and guest of honor arrived in a private jet to an airfield near the ceremony site. (film direct)

    Matt Damon and his wife arrived in Georgia before the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. (film direct)

    Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrived in Georgia ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. Affleck’s longtime best friend and guest of honor arrived in a private jet to the airfield near the ceremony site. (TheImageDirect.com)

According to the New York Post, the guests are attending a three-day wedding celebration that culminates with a barbecue picnic on Sunday.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Can send story tips Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.