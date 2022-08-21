NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez The “Good Will Hunting” actor’s 87-acre estate in Georgia officially tied the knot Saturday night.
Wedding dresses are all white. Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, throws an annual white dress party.
Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy for the wedding ceremony.
Click here to get the Fox News app
According to the New York Post, the guests are attending a three-day wedding celebration that culminates with a barbecue picnic on Sunday.