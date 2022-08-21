New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This is a moment that has been going on for two decades.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said “I do” and kissed in front of their A-list guests at their sprawling Riceboro, Georgia manor on Saturday.

New images reveal the moment Oscar Award Winner And the Grammy Award-nominee shared their first kiss as husband and wife on their second wedding.

A group of guests, all dressed in white, are pictured walking down an elongated aisle.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in a star-studded Georgia wedding

The two lovebirds looked giddy as they walked by themselves.

The bride, who wore a dress designed by Ralph Lauren in Italy, wore her veil by her child Emme Muniz and Matt’s second eldest, Seraphina Affleck.

Behind them, Violet Affleck, Max Muniz and Samuel Affleck.

The The two are officially married July 17 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

In her newsletter, JLo wrote, “It’s finally what we could only imagine. We dreamed of it a long time ago and one has come true (stateside, Las Vegas, pink convertible and more) at the very, very end.”

This wedding is all over Star guests.

A lifelong friend and long-time collaborator of the groom, Matt Damon was seen coming Before the festivities.

The bride’s best friend and collaborator, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, shared her Instagram video of the spectacular fireworks display.

Kevin Smith, who has worked with Affleck on several movies, was also in attendance and shared his ensemble’s all-white look.

Today, the three-day party ends with a barbecue. An ice box bar used earlier in the weekend was seen arriving at Sunday’s event.

Security is still tight at the 87-acre property, with all guests and service providers issued wristbands and required to provide identification.