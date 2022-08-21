New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted a brunch for their guests after celebrating their second wedding, a modern, chic little family and friends event at their $8 million Georgia estate, Fox News Digital has learned.

The happy couple welcomed some of their inner circle to their exclusive Hamptons Islands home in Riseboro, Georgia to witness their nuptials on Saturday.

Lopez wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for her wedding gown with a matching high neckline and ruffled sleeves with a long train. A back-less detail saw her cathedral-length veil as she walked by her husband’s side on the grounds of their 87-acre plantation home in the south.