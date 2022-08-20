New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Arrangements are being made for the wedding day Ben Affleck’s A Georgia estate was seen arriving at his home with a special delivery.

Several delivery trucks, including an air-conditioned portapotty, were seen arriving ahead of the wedding on Saturday night. Some unmarked cars were seen driving into the 87-acre estate as well as an “icebox”, a drink catering service van.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez The ceremony is expected to take place on Saturday evening in the middle of their three-day wedding weekend. The weekend wedding celebration began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and will conclude with a celebratory barbecue Sunday.

People are working round the clock for what they are eagerly waiting for A star-studded event, Affleck is raising white tents all over the property.

Details on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding at a Georgia estate

As the crew prepares for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learns that during their stay, guests may be treated to yoga sessions and a spectacular fireworks display.

A few days before the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appeared to be an altar A sprawling Georgian estate . The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island overlooking the Newport River.

Jennifer Lopez announces marriage to Ben Affleck in surprise wedding: ‘We did it. love is beautiful’

According to the Daily Mail, the price tag for the wedding was over $400,000. Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty Affleck will officiate And Lopez’s weekend weddings.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday hours before the wedding festivities.

This is not confirmed They were taken to an area hospital or for any reason. The Daily Mail reported that Affleck’s mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The outlet shared that his mother, Christopher Anne Bold, fell from the dock, injuring her leg and requiring stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair.

This marks Lopez’s fourth marriage and sixth engagement, with her most recent engagement ending in 2021 to Alex Rodriguez. Her long-term marriage was to Marc Anthony and the two shared two children: Max and Emme.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and they share three children.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.