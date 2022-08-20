New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jennifer Lopez Celebrating her romance with Ben Affleck. A weekend with a three-day wedding ceremony.

The couple first tied the knot last month in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, but now they’re hosting an event for friends and family.

Before walking down the aisle To marry Affleck, the “Marry Me” actress, 53, has had several high-profile romances. She has been married four times and has dated many of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Take a look back at all of Lopez’s past engagements, weddings, and glitzy events with her and Affleck, 50, here »A second chance at true love“:

Ozani Noah – 1997

Lopez married actor Ozani Nova in 1997. Their relationship was short-lived, leading to their breakup after 11 months of marriage. Novak recently shared his thoughts on getting back together with his ex-wife Affleck and expressed doubt that the marriage will last.

Jennifer Lopez announces marriage to Ben Affleck in surprise wedding: ‘We did it. love is beautiful’

“I wish her and Ben all the best,” he told the Daily Mail in an interview, adding that he “can’t believe it’s going to last.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband No. 4. I’m husband No. 1, and she tells me I’m the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we’d be together forever.”

Lopez addressed his wedding In a 2019 interview with TODAY, she said her marriage to Novak and the producer “doesn’t really count.”

“I’ve been married three times. And once for nine months, and once for 11 months,” she told the outlet, referring to her marriages to Noah and Chris Judd.

“The first two times I tried to get married I was too young Try it to get married,” insisting she was “too young” at the time. “I thought if I got married I would always have someone, but life isn’t like that.”

Presented by Nova Lopez A classic, diamond engagement ring In 1997

Chris Judd – 2001

After her split from Nova, Lopez dated rapper P before seriously dating her backup dancer Chris Judd. Formed a brief relationship with Diddy. The couple first met On the set of the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” video in 2000.

JLO’s ex-husband Kris Judd marries a superstar: ‘It sucks’

They married in September 2001 and separated the following June. Their divorce was finalized in 2003.

Judd shared in an interview with TooFab in 2019 that the two no longer keep in touch, though he wishes her “the best of luck.”

“Man, I’m so over her,” Judd told the outlet. “I have, God, you know, I want the best for her.”

In 2001, Judd gave Lopez an emerald-cut diamond ring that cost six figures, E! The news is reported.

Ben Affleck’s first engagement – 2002

Soon after her split from Judd, Lopez met Affleck The set of their film “Gigli”. In 2002. They started dating and were engaged before the end of the year.

The couple confirmed their engagement to Diane Sawyer in 2002.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has been going on for years

With the explosion of tabloid magazines, Affleck and Lopez became the hottest couple to follow and they were treated to paparazzi almost everywhere. Media scrutiny is said to be a major problem for the couple.

“We weren’t trying to have a public relationship,” Lopez told People magazine in 2016. “We were together when the tabloids were born and it was like, ‘Oh my God’. It was a lot of pressure.”

Lopez and Affleck postponed their wedding just days before the special date, citing “media attention.”

The two had a rocky relationship after the postponement and officially called it quits in January 2004.

“My heart felt like it was ripped out of my chest,” Lopez wrote Her 2014 book “True Love” Regarding separation.

Affleck proposed with a $2.5 million 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring from Harry Winston, Alastair Smith Shared with US Weekly.

Marc Anthony – 2004

Marc Anthony and Lopez tied the knot five months after her devastating breakup with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony over the years

The couple got married in a small ceremony at his home Beverly Hills. At the time, a source told People magazine that the wedding was a surprise even to family members who were told to come to her house for an “afternoon party.”

Lopez and Anthony share their 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. The couple separated in 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Anthony proposed to JLo with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring, also from Harry Winston. The ring is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Alex Rodriguez – 2017

Alex Rodriguez and Lopez first confirmed their relationship in 2017 and made their debut at the Met Gala that year. In March 2019, the former MLB star popped the question while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Alex Rodriguez signs photo of Jennifer Lopez from ‘almost 20 years ago’

Rodriguez proposed with a large, emerald-cut diamond ring that Lopez proudly wore on her finger. The couple planned to get married in 2020, but due to the pandemic, their date was postponed.

“Honestly, I don’t really know what’s going on right now, dates or anything like that,” Lopez said.The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “We are in a kind of holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, this is something we will have to wait and see in a few months, how it all pans out.

In April 2021, the couple officially called off their engagementstating that they are “good as friends”.

“We realize we are better off as friends and look forward to staying that way. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only comment we have is, kind words and Thank you to everyone for their support,” read a statement shared with People magazine.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the ring Rodriguez used to propose to Lopez is estimated to be worth more than a million dollars.

Ben Affleck – 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Married last month in Las Vegas after a 20-year journey, they are now set to celebrate their wedding with a three-day extravaganza.

Lopez first announced her marriage to Affleck in her newsletter.

“We did it,” Lopez wrote alongside new photos from the moment in July. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And love becomes patient. Twenty years of patience.”

Lopez and Affleck Get a marriage license in Nevada On July 17. The “On the Floor” singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple is currently in Georgia for a three-day wedding weekend with friends and family at Affleck’s 87-acre estate. The celebrity roster headed south for the three-day event is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck and Drea Di Matteo.

Fox News’ Lauren Overhultz contributed to this report.