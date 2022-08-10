Beluga whale dies in France during latest rescue operation

PARIS — An emaciated beluga whale that spent days in the River Seine, causing its health to rapidly decline, died Wednesday hours after being pulled out of the water in the latest rescue operation.
Florence Olivet-Cortua, a veterinarian, said the whale was euthanized after scientists realized it was having trouble breathing while being transported by truck to a salt water pool.
“The suffering of this animal is obvious, and therefore we decided that it was not advisable to release it and that we should proceed with its euthanasia,” said Dr. Olivet-Courtois. video sent by public authorities from the Calvados region of Normandy, where the beluga whale was supposed to remain under surveillance in the pool and receive medical care.
It was a tragic end to an ambitious rescue effort to bring the whale back to sea. The plight of the beluga has attracted attention far beyond France, officials said, leading to financial donations and assistance from groups and individuals.
“We are devastated by this tragic outcome, which we knew was very likely,” wrote conservation organization Sea Shepherd France. post on twitter on Wednesday, saying the removal operation “was risky but necessary to give a doomed animal a chance.”
The Beluga, a protected species normally found in frigid Arctic waters, was spotted over a week ago in the Seine heading towards Paris. Since Friday, he has been locked down near a lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garène, about 40 miles northwest of the capital, causing growing concern as his health rapidly deteriorated.
A spokesman for Sea Shepherd France, who monitored the situation on the ground, said several attempts to feed the whale were unsuccessful, even after being given vitamins and foods to stimulate appetite.
Authorities considered several rescue options, including opening floodgates and pushing him to the English Channel with boats. But experts dismissed such an attempt, saying it would hit an already weakened beluga whale and could pose other risks.
The authorities eventually decided to attempt to retrieve the whale from the water with the intention of returning it to the sea, which at first seemed unenthusiastic given its complexity and the associated health risks for the whale.
“It was an option that wasn’t necessarily given because we didn’t know if the beluga would be able to counter it,” Isabelle Dorlia-Pouse, a government official from the Ayr region where the beluga whale was found, told reporters. on Tuesday. She added: “We’re not 100 percent sure yet, but we think it’s better to try than not – it’s in his best interest.”
The operation, which began late Tuesday evening and involved dozens of firefighters, veterinarians and scientists, continued well into the night. At about 4 am on Wednesday, after nearly six hours of work, the beluga was finally pulled out of the river.
Images tweeted by Sea Shepherd France showed divers trying to lure him into a large net. Once caught in the net, the 13-foot, 1,800-pound animal was lifted by a crane and placed on a nearby barge, where it was immediately contacted by several veterinarians.
“He’s alive,” Ms Dorlia-Puzet told a French news channel. BFM TV on Wednesday. “But for a beluga whale, she’s terribly thin, and that doesn’t bode well for her longevity in the medium term.”
Then the beluga was placed in a refrigerator and sent to the pool in the English Channel port of Ouistreham. He was expected to spend several days there under observation in preparation for his release.
It remained unclear why the whale had wandered so far from its natural habitat. The Pelagis Observatory in France, which specializes in marine mammals, reported statement that the nearest population of beluga lived near the Svalbard archipelago, north of Norway, about 1860 miles from the Seine.
“These cases of wandering remain unusual and unexplained, probably for a variety of reasons, such as health conditions, age (juveniles disperse more easily), social isolation, environmental conditions,” the observatory writes.
According to the observatory, this was only the second known case of a beluga whale being sighted in France. The first was in 1948, when a fishing net pulled a fish from the mouth of the Loire. But other animals have recently wandered into the country’s rivers, including a sick killer whale that died in the Seine in May.
In September 2018, a beluga was spotted on a stretch of the River Thames in England.