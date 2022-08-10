Beluga whale dies in France during latest rescue operation

“It was an option that wasn’t necessarily given because we didn’t know if the beluga would be able to counter it,” Isabelle Dorlia-Pouse, a government official from the Ayr region where the beluga whale was found, told reporters. on Tuesday. She added: “We’re not 100 percent sure yet, but we think it’s better to try than not – it’s in his best interest.”

The operation, which began late Tuesday evening and involved dozens of firefighters, veterinarians and scientists, continued well into the night. At about 4 am on Wednesday, after nearly six hours of work, the beluga was finally pulled out of the river.

Images tweeted by Sea Shepherd France showed divers trying to lure him into a large net. Once caught in the net, the 13-foot, 1,800-pound animal was lifted by a crane and placed on a nearby barge, where it was immediately contacted by several veterinarians.

“He’s alive,” Ms Dorlia-Puzet told a French news channel. BFM TV on Wednesday. “But for a beluga whale, she’s terribly thin, and that doesn’t bode well for her longevity in the medium term.”

Then the beluga was placed in a refrigerator and sent to the pool in the English Channel port of Ouistreham. He was expected to spend several days there under observation in preparation for his release.

It remained unclear why the whale had wandered so far from its natural habitat. The Pelagis Observatory in France, which specializes in marine mammals, reported statement that the nearest population of beluga lived near the Svalbard archipelago, north of Norway, about 1860 miles from the Seine.