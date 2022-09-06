Beloved veterinarian takes her own life, leaving Western Quebec’s equestrian community shocked and saddened

Late in the evening of June 27, unexpected events occurred in the stables of Vanguard Farm in Lusquile, Quebec.

Arabian mare Essi gave birth to foals earlier than anyone expected, and co-owner Siri Ingebrigtsen was away on business.

The 19-year-old student Arianne Fournier, who was on duty just in case, remained to deal with the sudden turn of events.

But she had the guidance and support of veterinarian Andrea Kelly, who, via Facetime, helped Fournier successfully deliver healthy twin foals.

“I don’t think I would have been so calm (without her),” Fournier recalled.

Essy, a 10-year-old Arab, and her foals Blaze and Star. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Kelly went out the next day, and in the following days and weeks, to check on and cuddle Star and Blaze’s foals.

On July 28, people at the farm saw Kelly for the last time. Three days later, the 36-year-old woman committed suicide.

“A friend called me,” Ingebrigtsen recalls. “She said, ‘Maybe you should sit down,’ and told me what happened.”

“It was so surreal. You do not expect such things…. You always think, “What could we have done differently as a community to prevent this? And what can we do differently (so that) we don’t lose another such veteran.” ?” said Ingebrigtsen, who knew another veterinarian who committed suicide.

After Kelly’s death, the Pontiac and Ottawa equine communities came together to highlight her influence as a veterinarian, community member, and friend.

Some clients have written tributes online, others have shared memories of their friendship with her.

A friend dedicated a field of sunflowers to Kelly. Another rode his horse to Rideau-Carleton Raceway on August 11 and took home the winning title in honor of Kelly and her family. The winning horse, Erika’s Shadow, even raced in a purple bib, Kelly’s favorite color.

Kelly’s fiancé, Mark Alari, and her sister Erin stand outside a veterinary clinic in Kemptville, Ontario. Clients and friends decorated the gates of the clinic with flowers after the news of her death. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Kelly’s sister, Erin, says she was touched by all the congratulations.

“Over the past few weeks, I have heard so many stories about how generously she spent her time. She was never too busy to take a call. She was never too busy to go out and check on someone,” Erin Kelly said.

“She always responded when she said she was going to do it. I heard stories of how gentle, gentle and caring she was in the last few minutes of the animal’s life,” she said.

The community that shared their stories with the Kelly family “really helped us through this difficult time.”

Andrea Kelly was one of the few veterinarians in the Ottawa region who was also licensed to treat animals in Quebec. (Presented by Mark Alari)

Andrea Kelly was unusual in that she worked as a veterinarian in Ottawa and was licensed to practice in Quebec. She owned a large animal clinic in the Ottawa Valley and served about 600 clients in Pontiac and the Ottawa area.

“A strong and determined person”

Erin Kelly remembers her little sister as “a smart, smiling little kid” who fell in love with horses and decided to become a veterinarian. In 2018, she bought a large animal clinic in the Ottawa Valley.

Five years earlier, in 2013, she met Mark Alari, who became her fiancé.

Alari vividly remembers running into Kelly at the grocery store shortly after their first date.

“She was in a jumpsuit, it was stained, her hair was all over the place, and she smelled like a barn, so she was a little shy,” Alari said with a laugh. “But when I saw her, she was still beautiful and real.”

In the years that followed, Alari and Kelly lived in a house in Kemptville and built a life with their horses, cats, and dogs.

Alari recalls how Kelly did her job “with seriousness and compassion.” One day he came home and found a goat that he kept there for special medical care.

Quebec horse owners were happy to have Kelly as a resource.

“She quickly started coming to our area because she had a license to come to Quebec, which many veterinarians in Ontario don’t have,” said Stephanie Sitzberger, owner of Gatineau Farm. “We were able to develop a really good relationship with her.”

She said that Kelly “always had a smile, no matter what day she had.”

Stephanie Sitzberger remembers Kelly smiling and being friendly with the horses. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

But when Siri Ingebrigtsen looks back at all the patients under Kelly’s care in Quebec and Ontario, she says the job of a veterinarian must have been stressful.

“I don’t know how any of them do it honestly, especially when they are alone, because there is no one to fight back and help you when you have all the weekends on duty,” Ingebrigtsen said. “But she never let herself do that when she came.”

Erin Kelly says her sister has always put customers first and hasn’t been “one of those people who leaves pets unattended,” even when it might have affected her.

“Andrea was a strong and determined person… but being connected 24 hours a day, seven days a week takes a lot of effort,” she said.

Erin says that due to a shortage of veterinarians and the departure of two employees, her sister had to deal with a large number of clients alone.

“In the end, she took on a lot of this to keep the clinic alive and to keep those 600 clients in care,” Erin said.

Experts say the life of a veterinarian, with its particular stressors, is not easy, and the profession has a high suicide rate. However, experts also say that suicide is rarely caused by any one factor.

Andrea Kelly fell in love with horses and set her sights on becoming a veterinarian at an early age. Clients say she was gifted when it came to handling large animals. (Presented by Erin Kelly and Mark Alari)

High suicide rate among veterinarians

After Kelly’s death, her family asked for donations to be sent. Not another vet (NOMV) is a non-profit organization based in the United States dedicated to improving health, mental health, and reducing suicide among veterinary professionals.

Long work hours, client-veterinarian boundaries and stress all contribute to higher suicide rates among veterinarians, says NOMV Vice President Caitlin Furlong, who works at the Equine Veterinary Clinic in New Jersey.

She said that one in six veterinarians in the US contemplate suicide at some point in their career and that “veterinarians are at higher risk than the general public.”

Here in Canada, the statistics are no less alarming.

About 26% of Canadian veterinarians have experienced suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months. a study published in 2020 by researchers at the Ontario Veterinary College.

A study of 1,403 Canadian veterinarians found that the prevalence of suicidal ideation was significantly higher than in the general population, and compared to male veterinarians, female veterinarians experienced “significantly higher” levels of stress and burnout.

“We take this very seriously,” said Marie Archambault, Associate Dean for Academic and Student Affairs of the Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Montreal in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

Over the past two years, welcome classes for new students have changed to reflect this concern. Students are now receiving resources to improve their well-being through a new course offered by the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges.

“We really strongly encourage our students to do (this),” Archambault said. “And we know that veterinarians are more than twice as likely to have suicidal thoughts compared to Canadians.”

Andrea Goffart says horses are fragile creatures for their size, and owners sometimes blame the vet when something goes wrong. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Equine and large-animal veterinarians are particularly susceptible to the disease, says Aya Harvey, Furlong’s colleague and equine veterinarian.

“I think what really separates large animal veterinary medicine from (medicine) small animals is the number of hours we have to put into it,” Harvey said.

While small animal veterinarians tend to work to tight schedules and emergency clinics deal with overcrowding, Harvey says equine veterinarians often work 10-12 hour days, as well as night and night shifts. in emergencies on weekends.

Andrea Goffart, Kelly’s client who owns property in Cuillon, Quebec, says clients can also stress veterinarians.

“Horses are an interesting animal because they are not really livestock or pets,” Goffart said. “People love their horses very much and if something goes wrong, they will get mad at the vets.”

Goffart says not all clients understand the pressure that veterinarians are under, especially when they are dedicated to their work and in high demand due to a shortage of veterinarians.

“They don’t want to tell this owner, ‘Sorry, I can’t see your horse,'” Goffart said. “I think whoever gives and gives and gives will burn out at some point.”

The stables at the large animal clinic are now empty, and Kelly’s fiancé and her sister have asked for donations to be sent to a non-profit organization that promotes wellness for veterinarians.

“If only she knew how many people she touched”

Kelly’s family held a memorial service at her veterinary clinic and her fiancé says about 250 people showed up to pay her respects.

Alari was touched to see the impact she had on society.

“The messages online and the people who came yesterday, the cards, the flowers we received from clients, from friends… If only she knew how many people she touched and how many people loved her and cared for her,” Alari said.

“She meant a lot to us and we will make sure we always remember her.”

As for Ingebrigtsen, every time she looks at the foals Kelly helped deliver on Facetime, she feels a pang.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, but at the same time, we’re kind of celebrating who she was, right. And these guys will always remind us,” Ingebrigtsen said.

