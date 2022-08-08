New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A New York City bodega cat has been reunited with his owners — a week after he was snatched from outside the door of a deli.

Boca the cat was relaxing outside Green Olives Deli & Grill in Brooklyn on July 29 when he was grabbed and taken away by an alleged thief.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a blue hat and white shirt picking up a bag and walking away.

Heartbroken bodega owners then launched a social media campaign to get Boca back.

Abdulmajid Albahari, one of the three owners of the Park Slope bodega, told the New York Post that someone came to his store last Friday with information about the cats’ whereabouts.

“He told me he was trying to convince the man to return the cat,” Albahari said. “I told him it’s fine now. I just want my cat back.”

Arriving at Albhari Bodega at 5am on Saturday, he was greeted by Boca sitting outside. Albhari says he spent the next hour playing with the cat and giving it treats before opening the deli at 6am.

The bodega’s owners took to Instagram to express their dismay at Boca’s return.

“Good news everyone. BOKA IS BACK,” read the Instagram caption by @kediboka alongside a picture of a green-eyed cat.

Instead of seeking justice, the deli owner said he was just happy Boca was back and not focused on finding the alleged thief.

Bodega cats are a unique aspect of New York City life. These working cats – some of them stray cats – are usually deployed to protect the delis from rat infestations.

While the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene condemns the use of bodega cats, deli owners and customers alike remain steadfast in their adoration.