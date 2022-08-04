New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday.

Deputy Dallas Edburn left the patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never came home. A search began when his family reported that he had never arrived, and Edburn was later found dead in his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.

Police have not released a cause of death, with no obvious signs of injury.

“A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of injury or trauma,” the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. “The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the manner and cause of death once the autopsy is complete.”

“Deputy Dallas Edburn served the citizens of Ramsey County with distinction and great dedication for seven years,” the statement continued. “He has received numerous awards for his tremendous police work, heroic efforts during SWAT operations and his work saving a suicidal young woman who jumped off a freeway bridge.”

Edburn previously made headlines in March 2021 for miraculously recovering from a horrific car accident. A suspect driving a stolen vehicle rammed his patrol car at high speed, seriously injuring Edburn and leaving his vehicle smoldering.

“Dallas worked valiantly to rehabilitate from his injuries and return to full-duty status. His commitment to his family, his partners and the citizens of Ramsey County will never be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Edburn left behind a wife and child.