CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Bell Media 'regrets' Lisa LaFlamme's firing
Bell Media ‘regrets’ Lisa LaFlamme’s firing

Bell Media, the parent company of CTV News, says it will begin an internal review of jobs amid criticism over the firing of Lisa LaFlamme from her position as chief anchor.

Bell Media said in a statement that they “regret” the way LaFlamme’s departure was handled as it “may have left viewers with the wrong impression” that her storied career was not appreciated.

LaFlamme released a video statement on Monday saying she was “dazzled” after learning in June that Bell Media was ending its contract with CTV National News. She said she kept the news under wraps until the details were finalized.

Bell Media announced LaFlamme’s departure and replacement on Monday, drawing backlash from viewers and media reviewers who felt the 58-year-old LaFlamme should have received proper recognition and a career retrospective after 35 years with the company.

The firing also raised questions about whether sexism and ageism played a role in the shakeup.

Bell Media said in a statement today that they are taking allegations of discrimination “very seriously” and are taking steps to initiate an independent third party internal workplace review.



