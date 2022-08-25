New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka has been pulled from a pre-US Open exhibition match to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The former No. 1 ranked player from Belarus was instrumental in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine declined an invitation to participate because Azarenka was scheduled to play.

“When we learned that there would be representatives of Russia or Belarus at the event, I immediately said that I would not participate in it,” Kostyuk said. According to Tennis Up to Date.

Kostyuk criticized the lack of support for Azarenka personally, as well as the people of Ukraine.

“I don’t understand why they called Victoria Azarenka,” she added. “There was no open assistance from her in our direction. She did not communicate with me, but I know that she communicated with Gael Monfils in Madrid, Serhii Stakhovski. There was no conversation with me personally, although I cannot say that I was. Invisible. Perhaps I was invisible because I did not have the rank to speak, But that’s not what I’m talking about, I’m talking about the war because I was active enough from the beginning.”

Victoria Azarenka, tennis star from Belarus, ‘devastated’ by attacks on Ukraine

“After careful consideration and discussions with all parties over the last 24 hours, Victoria Azarenka will not be participating this evening,” the USTA said in a statement. “Vika is a strong player leader and we appreciate her willingness to participate. Given the sensitivity of Ukrainian players and the ongoing conflict, we believe this is the right move for us.”

Azarenka, along with all other acts representing Russia or Belarus, was banned from playing at Wimbledon earlier this summer.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The “Tennis Place for Peace Exhibition” will be played Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows.