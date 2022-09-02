Being the first in the family to go to university can be a daunting task. This UBC club wants to help

As the first person in her family to go to university, Zahra Fazal says she sometimes didn’t know where to turn for information other than Google.

Arriving at the University of British Columbia from her native Tanzania, she attended an introductory class that taught about terms common on campuses. She found herself quietly scrolling through the definitions on her cell phone.

“I didn’t know what “loans” were. I didn’t know what a “faculty” was, she said.

A misunderstanding of the system led her to enroll in an intensive program that did not suit her. She had academic problems and nearly lost her scholarship.

Her early struggles inspired her to form the UBC First Generation Student Union, a club for students who are the first in their family to attend a post-secondary institution.

Fazal says her first year at UBC was not easy and she almost lost her scholarship. She graduated in May and is now preparing to enroll in graduate school in epidemiology at Stanford. (Justine Boulain/CBC)

Tips & Support

First generation students are broadly defined as those with no immediate family who attended university.

The UBC Club prefers the term “First Generation Low Income Students” (FGLI) as it highlights the financial challenges faced by many First Generation students.

Wolfgang Lehmann, professor of sociology at the University of Western Ontario, says research shows that one of the strongest determinants of a student’s success at university is whether one of their parents went to university.

First-generation students have a harder time getting into university, he said, and if they are accepted, they risk dropping out more than their peers.

Parents with higher education have obvious advantages as they tend to have higher incomes and are able to provide financial support.

Some of the benefits are more subtle, as having parents with a university education can make post-secondary education a natural progression.

Fazal said the club, which she launched in 2019, offers first-generation students practical advice and emotional support from peers.

This may include helping you navigate the enrollment process or connecting them to financial support they may not be aware of.

They can also help with mental health issues. First-generation students often struggle with social isolation and impostor syndrome—the nagging feeling that they are out of place.

Many members of the club are international students or first-generation Canadians who face issues of racism and food insecurity. Some come from rural or remote communities.

Lehmann describes first-generation students as a heterogeneous group at the intersection of class, money, and race.

“They intersect in many, many different ways, which also means… there can’t be one solution to support and help first generation students,” he said.

UBC said in a statement that while it does not have centralized targeted programming for first-generation students, there are university-wide programs such as mental health support and emergency scholarships that are flexible enough to meet their needs.

The university noted that some faculties, such as Department of Psychology as well as Department of Microbiology and Immunologyoffer support to first generation students.

Hard to explain

First generation students may be torn between a new life on campus and life at home.

Fazal said she felt guilty about choosing to study rather than work and support her family.

“The biggest obstacle to even thinking about university was the fact that I would deprive my family of a source of income, and they need it,” she said.

Tu says the University of British Columbia First Generation Student Union “explained” how he felt. (Justine Boulain/CBC)

Wilson Tu moved with his family to Coquitlam, British Columbia from Taiwan when he was in 10th grade. He is currently pursuing a degree in integrated sciences from the University of British Columbia, with a focus on computer science and cancer genetics.

Being the first in his family to go to university, he says his family is supportive, but it can be hard for him to talk about what he does all day.

“They will try their best, but they don’t really understand what it’s like, so it’s hard for me to share my experience. [deeply] with them,” Tu said.

“…Even now that I’m doing research, they still don’t know what I’m researching. It’s very difficult to explain.”

Putting a name on it

Tu joined the First Generation Students’ Union after offering to help Fazal with some technical support for the club and realizing that his mission was connected to him and his experience. He credits the club for helping him at university, saying it “named” his well-being.

But he says recruiting new members can be difficult because many students don’t identify with the label.

Lehmann recalls talking to students about the idea of ​​a club for first-generation students. Some liked the idea, but they said they would not join. They saw university as a path to middle-class life and did not want to dwell on their roots.

“It’s a personality that a lot of people want to transcend, so that makes it a lot more challenging,” he said.

Fazal, who graduated from high school in May and enrolled in graduate school in epidemiology at Stanford University in California this fall, says identifying as a first-generation student is not about making excuses, but about acknowledging problems and finding solutions.

Lehmann agrees. First-generation students often assume that the problems they face are unique to them, rather than part of a larger pattern, he says.

“I think it’s important to have a conversation to warn students that being the first in your family is a thing, it’s a problem, and it’s perfectly okay to ask for help or support,” he said.

Over time, he adds, some students become proud of being part of the first generation.

“We tend to often think that being first generation is a kind of disadvantage. But later in my research it became very clear to me that the disciples drew strength from being the first generation.”