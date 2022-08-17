Entertainment Behind the scenes of 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner: director,... Entertainment Behind the scenes of ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner: director, two-time Oscar winner and more By printveela editor - August 18, 2022 2 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner was popular in the ’80s and ’90s for films like “Let Him Go,” “For Love of the Game,” and “Message in a Bottle.” (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Costner started his acting career in 1981 in “Malibu Hot Summer”. He starred in “The Untouchables” and “No Way Out” in 1987. (Orion/Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 Kevin Costner played Robin Hood in 1991’s “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” opposite Alan Rickman and Morgan Freeman. Kevin Costner was married to his first wife Cindy Silva from 1978-1994. They have three children. The two worked together on "Dances with Wolves," which won seven Oscars, including "Academy Award for Best Director" and "Academy Award for Best Picture."

Annie Costner, "The Postman" and "Dances with Wolves" actress, is the eldest child of Kevin Costner. He has seven children, including Lily Costner, Joseph "Joe" Tedrick, Liam Timothy, Cayden Wyatt Costner, Hayes Costner and Grace Avery Costner.

Kevin Costner's second daughter, Lily Costner, was born in 1986. She starred alongside her sister Annie in "The Postman" and played Lily in "The Baby-Sitters Club."

Kevin Costner married model and designer Christine Baumgartner in 2004. The couple has three children. Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are pictured with their three children.

Annie Costner, Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner and Lily Costner photographed together.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton in Paramount's hugely popular drama TV show "Yellowstone". The show has been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and more since early 2018. 