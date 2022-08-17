NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    Oscar-winning actor Kevin Costner was popular in the ’80s and ’90s for films like “Let Him Go,” “For Love of the Game,” and “Message in a Bottle.” (Getty Images)

  • Starring Kevin Costner in 1987
    Costner started his acting career in 1981 in “Malibu Hot Summer”. He starred in “The Untouchables” and “No Way Out” in 1987. (Orion/Getty Images)

  • Kevin Costner is starring in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
    Kevin Costner played Robin Hood in 1991’s “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” opposite Alan Rickman and Morgan Freeman. (Warner Bros./Getty Images)

  • Cindy Costner and Kevin Costner
    Kevin Costner was married to his first wife Cindy Silva from 1978-1994. They have three children. The two worked together on “Dances with Wolves,” which won seven Oscars, including “Academy Award for Best Director” and “Academy Award for Best Picture.” (Getty Images)

  • Kevin Costner and his daughter Annie Costner
    Annie Costner, “The Postman” and “Dances with Wolves” actress, is the eldest child of Kevin Costner. He has seven children, including Lily Costner, Joseph “Joe” Tedrick, Liam Timothy, Cayden Wyatt Costner, Hayes Costner and Grace Avery Costner. (SGranitz/WireImage)

  • Kevin Costner and his daughter Lily Costner
    Kevin Costner’s second daughter, Lily Costner, was born in 1986. She starred alongside her sister Annie in “The Postman” and played Lily in “The Baby-Sitters Club.” (Jason Laveris/FilmMagic)

  • xKevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner
    Kevin Costner married model and designer Christine Baumgartner in 2004. The couple has three children. (Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

  • Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner with their children
    Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner are pictured with their three children. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

  • Kevin Costner with Christine Baumgartner and daughters
    Annie Costner, Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner and Lily Costner photographed together. (JP Asserard/WireImage)

  • Kevin Costner Discusses "Yellowstone"
    Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s hugely popular drama TV show “Yellowstone”. The show has been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and more since early 2018. (Richard Board/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)