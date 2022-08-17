Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians say to Russians: “You are never safe”

Each operative has a role to play, the official said: reconnaissance of the target, collecting intelligence on the target’s movements, and carrying out the attack. Separate cells are kept separately and do not know each other, so that the detained partisan does not reveal his identity during interrogation.

According to the official, two units within the armed forces are responsible for monitoring operations behind enemy lines: the Military Intelligence Service, known as HUR, and the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. An inter-agency task force oversees the operations of both the intelligence agency and the special operations force units of the underground known as the Resistance Movement, or Rukh Oporu in Ukrainian.

The official spoke of a poisoning in the Zaporozhye region that killed about 15 Russian soldiers, and a sabotage at an elevator in the Kherson region that prevented Russian forces from stealing 60,000 tons of grain. None of the operations can be verified independently.

The guerrillas were also behind Saturday’s explosion, which disabled a railway bridge connecting the city of Melitopol with Crimea, halting the delivery of military equipment to the Zaporozhye region.

“They scare people, these Ukrainian partisans,” the official said. “But they only scare the occupiers.

And for those whom the partisans consider traitors.

The Ukrainian underground in the occupied territory considers policemen, municipal and regional civil servants and teachers who agree to work under the Russian educational program to be collaborators, said Svarog and another partisan under the nickname “Viking”, who were interviewed in an online video call. They stated that they do not consider doctors, firefighters and housing and communal services workers to be traitors.