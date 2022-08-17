Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians say to Russians: “You are never safe”

ZAPORIZHIA, Ukraine — They sneak through dark alleys to plant explosives. They identify Russian targets for Ukrainian artillery and US-provided long-range missiles. They blow up railroad tracks and kill Ukrainian officials they believe are collaborating with the Russians.
Sliding back and forth across the front lines, the partisans are known as partisans in Ukraine, and in recent weeks they have played an increasingly prominent role in the war, intimidating Russian forces, helping to deliver humiliating blows to occupied territories and, they thought, to be safe.
Ukraine is increasingly fighting Russian troops in Russian-controlled areas, either by using elite military units, such as Tuesday’s massive explosion at a Russian ammunition depot in the occupied Crimean peninsula, or by deploying an underground network. partisan detachments.
Ukrainian officials said last week that partisans had a hand in a successful strike on a Russian air base, also in Crimea, which Moscow annexed eight years ago. He destroyed eight fighters.
“The goal is to show the occupiers that they are not at home, that they should not settle down, that they should not sleep well,” said one of the guerrillas, who spoke on the condition that, for security reasons, he was identified only by his code name. , Svarog, in honor of the pagan Slavic god of fire.
In recent days, the Ukrainian military has made Svarog and several other operatives available for interviews in person or online, hoping to highlight the growing guerrilla threat to Russian forces and signal to Western donors that Ukraine is also successfully pooling local resources in the war. now almost 6 months old. A senior Ukrainian military official familiar with the program also detailed the work of the resistance.
Their reports of attacks cannot be fully verified, but they are consistent with Ukrainian media reports and descriptions of Ukrainians who recently fled Russian-occupied areas.
Svarog and I met for lemonade and cheese pastries at a Georgian restaurant in Zaporozhye, a Ukrainian-controlled city about 65 miles north of occupied Melitopol, where he works.
He spoke with a deep knowledge of guerrilla activity, providing a glimpse into one of the most hidden aspects of the war.
The Ukrainian military began training partisans a few months before the invasion, when Russia concentrated troops near the borders. The effort has paid off in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the south.
Insurgent activity is currently on the rise as resistance fighters covertly strike at places they know well, using car bombs, booby traps and targeted killings with handguns, before merging with the local population.
Before the war, Svarog occasionally joined weekend training sessions with Right Sector and the National Corps, an offshoot of the Azov movement, both of which have ties to paramilitaries in Ukraine. These were just two of dozens of organizations that provided military training to civilians across Ukraine during the eight-year war with pro-Russian separatists.
Svarog said he was among the interns in these community programs. Behind the scenes, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces were putting together a more structured and secret program that included briefing on sabotage, explosives and weapons caches in anticipation of a Russian attack.
After the invasion, according to Svarog, he was sent to a cache in a storage shed near Melitopol, where he found explosive plates, detonators, Kalashnikovs, a grenade launcher and two pistols with silencers.
Melitopol, a city in southern Ukraine where Svarog operates, has since become a center of resistance. He talked about the careful bombardment of targets, followed by attacks.
By Saturday, the partisans had fired explosives for seven consecutive days, according to the city’s exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov, who boasted of the accomplishment to Ukrainian media as part of a more public recognition of partisan operations by officials.
The attacks have been going on for months. In one attack this spring, Svarog said he and several members of a cell in Melitopol crept through the city at night to plant a car bomb in the parking lot of a Russian-controlled police station.
Armed with wire cutters, tape and fishing line, the fighters moved through courtyards and alleys to avoid Russian checkpoints.
First, they cut an electrical wire, drowning out a street lamp, then quickly rushed into the darkness, where they planted a bomb, wrapped with the sticky side out, in the wheel arch. The line was glued to both the inside of the wheel and the detonator, causing the bomb to explode as the wheel rotated.
“Anyone who drives this car will be a traitor,” Svarog said. “No one is there to maintain public order.” The bomb killed one policeman and injured another.
AT strike last week, he said, his The cell mined the car of Oleg Shostak, a Ukrainian who joined the Russian political party United Russia in Melitopol. The rebels targeted him because they suspected that he was tailoring propaganda to the locals.
Svarog, who said he did not take part in this particular mission, said that his team planted a bomb under the driver’s seat of the car, set to explode when the engine was started.
Mr. Shostak was injured in the explosion but survived, said Mr. Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol. The attack was reported separately by Ukrainian authorities and described displaced persons leaving Melitopol through a checkpoint into Ukraine on Sunday.
The guerrillas say whether the people they attack survive or die is less important than the signal they send with each strike: you will never be safe.
Separately, two partisans operating in occupied southeastern Ukraine interviewed via video link spoke of an underground branch called the Yellow Ribbon that conducts non-violent activities such as posting leaflets and spray-painting graffiti.
Bases on the territory of Ukraine, where operatives are trained According to a senior Ukrainian military official, they are constantly moved to avoid detection. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential military information.
Each operative has a role to play, the official said: reconnaissance of the target, collecting intelligence on the target’s movements, and carrying out the attack. Separate cells are kept separately and do not know each other, so that the detained partisan does not reveal his identity during interrogation.
According to the official, two units within the armed forces are responsible for monitoring operations behind enemy lines: the Military Intelligence Service, known as HUR, and the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. An inter-agency task force oversees the operations of both the intelligence agency and the special operations force units of the underground known as the Resistance Movement, or Rukh Oporu in Ukrainian.
The official spoke of a poisoning in the Zaporozhye region that killed about 15 Russian soldiers, and a sabotage at an elevator in the Kherson region that prevented Russian forces from stealing 60,000 tons of grain. None of the operations can be verified independently.
The guerrillas were also behind Saturday’s explosion, which disabled a railway bridge connecting the city of Melitopol with Crimea, halting the delivery of military equipment to the Zaporozhye region.
“They scare people, these Ukrainian partisans,” the official said. “But they only scare the occupiers.
And for those whom the partisans consider traitors.
The Ukrainian underground in the occupied territory considers policemen, municipal and regional civil servants and teachers who agree to work under the Russian educational program to be collaborators, said Svarog and another partisan under the nickname “Viking”, who were interviewed in an online video call. They stated that they do not consider doctors, firefighters and housing and communal services workers to be traitors.
Teachers are in the spotlight now, with schools due to reopen in September.
“The Russians want to teach according to their program, and not according to the truth,” Viking said. “A child is vulnerable to propaganda and, if brought up in this program, will become the same idiot as the Russians,” he said. “A teacher who agrees to teach in the Russian program is a collaborator.”
The guerrillas will not attack teachers, he said, but try to publicly humiliate them in leaflets, which they often post on power poles with dire warnings to collaborators as part of the guerrillas’ psy-ops.
One recently surfaced with the names and photos of directors planning to reopen schools in September, he said.
It simply said: “There will be retribution for cooperation with the Russians.”
Yuriy Shivala provided reporting from Zaporozhye, Ukraine, and Michael Schwirtz from Odessa.