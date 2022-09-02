Before Labor Day weekend, people in DC heard some pretty annoying things about fellow airline passengers.

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

People in Washington, DC, lashed out over the most annoying behavior of other airline passengers over the Labor Day weekend.

“Well, the babies are crying, there’s always at least one,” one woman, Nellie, told Fox News.

Another woman, Alina, agreed: “Children, because they cry, it’s 100% true.”

This Labor Day weekend will be the busiest in three years, approaching pre-pandemic levels, AAA predicts. Domestic bookings increased by 22% and international reservations by 104% compared to last year.

Dominique, a woman from London, said passengers were “kicking the back of my seat” making the journey difficult. Others defended her complaint.

A DC tourist, Eva, told Fox News: “I get upset when people start talking to me about weird things—I’m not interested and the flight is 8 hours.”

“I’m fine, can I change my seat now?” she added.

The top domestic destinations for the upcoming holiday are Seattle, Orlando and Las Vegas. According to AAA data, foreign travelers are heading to Italy, Canada and Ireland.

“Elbows at me,” said a woman named Virginia. “I know I’m young, but I still like my own space.”

Another woman from Washington, DC, told Fox News that she doesn’t like “people taking their shoes off at you.”

“Usually their feet are really sweaty after walking around the airport all day and they smell and it’s really gross,” she said. “I’m not really a fan of that.”

The DC native also said she hates when people don’t cover their coughs.

“In the middle of a pandemic, at least cover something,” she said. “If you don’t wear a mask, do something.”

Dominque added: “If you’re in the aisle and they bump into you when they pass you, it’s annoying.”

Alina also says that she gets disturbed “when people talk loudly when you’re trying to sleep.”