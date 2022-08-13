Bees warm up the gloomy “United”

Manchester United is in crisis. You can be a little doubtful. Aside from the bare statistics of becoming the first United manager to lose his first two games since 1921 and leading the worst start to a Premier League season in 30 years, Erik ten Hag’s reputation has already been shaken. He needs to be an exceptional manager, a man of considerable moral courage, to recover from this.

Beads of sweat glistened on his bare head, and the Dutch afternoon sun beat down on the Dutchman as Brentford tore United apart, gleefully tearing them apart in the first half. It was as bad as anything done under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and far worse than any performance under Ralph Rangnick, the derided immediate predecessor.

But it was still a familiar story. The mistakes of previous seasons are far from being corrected, and while fans may be clamoring for a cleanup and fresh blood, two of Ten Hag’s additions in Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen played a full part in the disaster.

That United’s troubles run even deeper was evidenced by continued protests against Glazer’s away possession, even though the absent Florida billionaires weren’t on the pitch during the two horrendous performances that began this Premier League season. They also didn’t choose a team that acted as each other’s unselfish companions.

“I asked them to play with faith and take responsibility, but they didn’t,” Ten Hag later said. “I have to give them faith, but they have to give it themselves.” It seems that there is little unity, even if there were many to blame. A snarling Cristiano Ronaldo was only too happy to equalize and he silenced both Ten Hag and away fans.

David de Gea after a missed goal. Photograph: Mark Leach/Offside/Getty Images

At least there will be no repeat of how a great man sulked on the bench, as he did last week against Brighton. Instead, Scott McTominay was the only player to come out of the first weekend’s disappointment, which now resembles happy, optimistic times.

Along with McTominay’s former partner Fred, Eriksen played a deep central midfield role from which he helped pull Brentford to safety last season, but with noticeably less success. The vocal minority of home supporters were in an unforgiving mood as he preferred Manchester over west London, booing his early touches and heartily reminding him of the score.

Josh Dasilva’s goal saved a point against Leicester last Sunday and he got the nod, Thomas Frank’s team choice paid off in ways Ten Haeg could only dream of. He must also envy their energy and diligence. Brentford played their usual sporting game, pressing hard, taking full advantage of the set pieces they were offered in abundance due to United’s constant fouling in sheer desperation.

“We knew the high press would affect them,” said the excellent Ivan Toney. “It was clear that if you work hard, you will get results.” Matthias Jensen, who dominated midfield, said: “We seemed to be on top.”

“We looked at what Brighton did well against them,” Frank said. “We knew we had these weapons.”

Dasylva’s rookie from long range was the result of a combination of aggression, submissiveness and incompetence. Jensen easily robbed Ronaldo, and De Gea made an uncharacteristic mistake. For all its regular brightness, the Spaniard is prone to clanging. The ball went over the line and he hit his head on the lawn.

“Today I’m just taking charge,” De Gea said as he took charge. “I think I cost my team three points. It was a bad performance on my part.”