type here...
TOP STORIES Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores and...
TOP STORIES

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores and cut 20% of staff to cut costs

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Although Bed Bath & Beyond received a boost at the start of the pandemic when many people spent more time at home, that growth did not last long and revenues continued to fall.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images


hide title

toggle signature

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Although Bed Bath & Beyond received a boost at the start of the pandemic when many people spent more time at home, that growth did not last long and revenues continued to fall.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond does house cleaning.

The retail giant known for its ubiquitous coupons has announced job cuts and store closures to cut costs as it continues to struggle with weak sales and a recent top management reshuffle.

3 Warning Signs About the Economy Coming from America's Leading Companies

Business

3 Warning Signs About the Economy Coming from America’s Leading Companies

AT Wednesday announcementthe New Jersey-based company promised to cut its workforce by 20% and close about 150 stores.

According to Seth Basham, managing director of financial services investment firm Wedbush Securities, Bed Bath & Beyond is facing some of the same challenges as other retailers in the home goods sector, such as declining sales and excess inventory that needs to be liquidated. . be sold out.

But the company has also suffered from an attempt to rebuild its supply chain during the pandemic, which has led to shortages on store shelves, as well as an unsuccessful transition from popular national brands to store-created own brands, he said.

“This has resulted in further customer churn from Bed Bath & Beyond and further pressure on their sales trends,” Basham told NPR.

In 2019, the retailer hired former Target chief executive Mark Tritton as CEO. Part of his plan to rehabilitate the company was to sell Bed Bath & Beyond-specific private label merchandise like Target does, but the idea didn’t catch on.

“Target has a lot of consumables and stuff [customers] went to the store and they loved and enjoyed the private labels they saw,” Basham said. “You didn’t have that kind of prank at Bed Bath & Beyond.”

Tritton left the company in June.

Although Bed Bath & Beyond received a boost at the start of the pandemic when many people spent more time at home, that growth did not last long and revenues continued to fall.

The company said this week that its net sales for the second quarter of this fiscal year were about $1.45 billion, down about 26% from the same period last year.

Director and interim CEO Sue Gove said that Bed Bath & Beyond, after “thorough looking at our business,” is now making some major changes.

The company is awaiting an infusion of external funding from JP Morgan and investment firm Sixth Street Partners. The company said it is bringing back some beloved national brands and will try to attract customers through its loyalty program.

Previous articleA high-speed chase by Wisconsin police ended with the arrest of four people, including three juveniles
Next articleJane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis via social media

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in May, James Tarkowski experienced the passion and brutality of the...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are among the stars heading to this year's Toronto International Film...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Jane Fonda says she has cancer and is undergoing treatment

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Dave Chappelle says Will Smith ‘did thirty years of being the perfect man’ before he was slapped with an Oscar

(CNN)On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle made a shocking assessment Oscar's...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Judge denies Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 2 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck in concert next month in Nashville, Tennessee

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more

Must read

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

James Tarkowski: “We’re not just here to fight people”

TThanks to a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in...
Read more
ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Oprah, Spielberg and Swift are coming to Toronto for TIFF

Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News