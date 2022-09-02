Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores and cut 20% of staff to cut costs

Enlarge this image toggle signature Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond does house cleaning.

The retail giant known for its ubiquitous coupons has announced job cuts and store closures to cut costs as it continues to struggle with weak sales and a recent top management reshuffle.

Business 3 Warning Signs About the Economy Coming from America’s Leading Companies

AT Wednesday announcementthe New Jersey-based company promised to cut its workforce by 20% and close about 150 stores.

According to Seth Basham, managing director of financial services investment firm Wedbush Securities, Bed Bath & Beyond is facing some of the same challenges as other retailers in the home goods sector, such as declining sales and excess inventory that needs to be liquidated. . be sold out.

But the company has also suffered from an attempt to rebuild its supply chain during the pandemic, which has led to shortages on store shelves, as well as an unsuccessful transition from popular national brands to store-created own brands, he said.

“This has resulted in further customer churn from Bed Bath & Beyond and further pressure on their sales trends,” Basham told NPR.

In 2019, the retailer hired former Target chief executive Mark Tritton as CEO. Part of his plan to rehabilitate the company was to sell Bed Bath & Beyond-specific private label merchandise like Target does, but the idea didn’t catch on.

“Target has a lot of consumables and stuff [customers] went to the store and they loved and enjoyed the private labels they saw,” Basham said. “You didn’t have that kind of prank at Bed Bath & Beyond.”

Tritton left the company in June.

Although Bed Bath & Beyond received a boost at the start of the pandemic when many people spent more time at home, that growth did not last long and revenues continued to fall.

The company said this week that its net sales for the second quarter of this fiscal year were about $1.45 billion, down about 26% from the same period last year.

Director and interim CEO Sue Gove said that Bed Bath & Beyond, after “thorough looking at our business,” is now making some major changes.

The company is awaiting an infusion of external funding from JP Morgan and investment firm Sixth Street Partners. The company said it is bringing back some beloved national brands and will try to attract customers through its loyalty program.