Becky Hammon’s successful coaching shows Las Vegas Aces NBA teams what they’ve been missing | opinion

The WNBA playoffs were practically an infomercial for Becky Hammon’s talent as a head coach.

Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun has the Aces two wins away from her first WNBA championship. Her game decisions are flawless – if you want to know how to execute plays after a timeout, go back and watch the end of Game 3 of the semifinals against the Seattle Storm – and no less. LeBron James took notice.

Hammon is impressive, though, which raises a question: What are the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic doing in passing on her? And what’s the excuse for all the other sad NBA teams who didn’t even bring her in for an interview?

“I haven’t,” Aces owner Mark Davis told USA TODAY Sports when asked if he’s heard anything from jealous NBA owners. “But then they say, ‘Hmm, why didn’t I think of that?’ I’m sure you’re thinking that.”

That’s the thing. Some of them did. They all can.

And not one of them was smart enough or brave enough, making Hammon the first female head coach of a men’s team in a major professional sport.

Hammon spent seven years as an assistant to San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and cited his lack of experience as a head coach. That didn’t stop the Trail Blazers from hiring Chauncey Billups, Hammon’s one-year assistant. Or the Magic by hiring longtime Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley instead.

“If you want to hire me, you’ll find a reason to hire me,” Hamman told CNBC After Portland or Orlando can’t get jobs in 2021. “And if you don’t want to hire me, you’ll find that reason too. And that’s it. “

Now is a good time to ask how those decisions are working out for the Trail Blazers and Magic. Both the teams were at the bottom last season. The Magic never spent a day above .500, but the Trail Blazers went into free fall after Damian Lillard was injured, losing 21 of their last 23 games.

The Aces’ win made those misses look even worse.

It’s true that Hammon inherited a loaded roster when she was hired in December. But the Aces include A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young — all former No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft — and Dierica Hamby, who haven’t played like this in the past few seasons.

The Aces tied the Chicago Sky for the best regular-season record at 26-10 and earned the No. 1 seed in the head-to-head tiebreak. Hamman was the top pick for Coach of the Year honors, Wilson won his second MVP title and Young was named Most Improved Player..

Defense was key for the Aces, but Hammon opened up the Las Vegas offense. Instead of hitting the ball into the post, she gave her players the green light to shoot. The Aces attempted nearly 300 more field goals this season under previous coach Bill Laimbeer, and their average of 90.4 points per game is more than four points ahead of Chicago, the WNBA’s second-most productive team.

Much of that comes from the newfound freedom from the three-point range. With years of an allergy to shooting from distance — the Aces routinely finished last under Laimbeer — the Aces are second in the WNBA in three-point attempts this year and lead the league in three-point percentage.

Aces aren’t just jacking up threes, though. Their 748 assists are a franchise record, as is their 52 percent shooting from two-point range.

“I think we put a good brand of basketball out there, a great brand of basketball,” Hammon said after the Aces clinched a spot in the WNBA Finals. “You know, I’m not afraid to mix it up, to change it up a little bit, to throw different looks in there.”

Hamman’s looks on the last game ATOs are the best endorsement of her coaching skills. She’s excelled in this area all season, but the big platform of the playoffs — and her getting mic’d up — really showcased her knowledge of the X’s and O’s.

With 11 seconds left in Game 3 of the semifinals, with the Aces trailing the Seattle Storm by four, Hammon’s first call was a triple play on Riquna Williams, which she did. Next Wilson’s go-ahead jumper was set up in front of the basket.

Sue Bird answered with a deep three in the corner, and Davis also scored the game-winner for Seattle.

“I thought, ‘Oh boy, if we’re going to lose, it’s going to have to be on an iconic shot from one of the most famous players of all time,'” he said.

Hamman has one more game left. Young faked a screen for Plum while cutting toward the basket and Seattle’s Easy Magbegor bit. It was just a split-second hesitation, but young was enough to catch Chelsea Gray’s inbounds pass and slip in for a layup as regulation expired.

The Aces outscored the Storm 18-6 in overtime to win the game.

“It was beyond what I expected,” Davis said.

But, that’s the thing. Davis There is Hamman’s potential as a head coach was predictable, and now he’s reaping the benefits.

NBA teams that didn’t do that are now watching from afar as Hammon succeeds, knowing they only have themselves to blame.

Follow USA TODAY sports columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrramour.