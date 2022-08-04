‘Beavis and Butt-head’ prove that silliness never goes out of style

(CNN) Proving that some things never go out of style, “Beavis and Butt-Head” returns in a new era and venue (Paramount+), but otherwise unchanged, even if the times have changed their target. The result is as funny and proudly silly as ever, with creator Mike Judge bringing a bit more weird humor (heh heh) to the modern world.

later An animated film Relaunching the franchise after a decade-long absence following the 2011 revival, the new series closely follows the template of the original, featuring a pair of shorts in each episode and interstitial riffing on videos. It’s just that topics have evolved, giving clueless 15-year-old friends a chance to share their mixed feelings about ASMR and college-reaction videos (they think mom and daughter are wrestling) or BTS.

Beavis and Butt-head, with their fruitless obsession with “scoring” originally so proudly ignorant, may seem like an odd pairing to revive at the present moment. in one Interview with Indiewire Judge suggested that the concept was actually “eternal,” noting that teenagers “really haven’t changed that much in hundreds of years. There are things that have nothing to do with what time period you’re in.”

That largely holds true, with only the changing backdrops for their shenanigans — such as a visit to an escape room, easily the best of the four stories in the previewed episodes — reflecting that we’ve moved into a new century. Judge drops in a very interesting cameo as a reminder of his animated filmography.

What makes “Beavis and Butt-Head” still work, though, is the disarming silliness of it all, like hiding in a cardboard box to break into a school two hours later, and Butt-Head boasting, “We’re the ones beating the system even when the plan goes awry. There’s even an episode devoted to madness, given the show’s history — and run-ins with concerns about children Imitating behavior — was probably thrown in to annoy Paramount’s legal team.

