Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, the underdog trying to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, will return to the campaign trail Friday after suffering a bacterial infection three days ago.

The former El Paso congressman is hosting an event at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall as part of his “Drive for Texas” campaign, in which he aims to travel 5,600 miles to visit 75 communities across the state.

O’Rourke lost the 2018 Senate election to Republican Senator Ted Cruz before launching an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2020.

He received antibiotics at a hospital in San Antonio on Sunday and is hosting virtual events this week before returning for in-person events.

O’Rourke tried to make gun control a key issue in the race against Abbott after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

A real clear political average of recent polls gives Abbott a 6.8 percentage point lead over O’Rourke in the two months since the election.