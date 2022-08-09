New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith announced Tuesday that he has officially requested a trade after failed contract negotiations, saying in a note to fans: “The new front office regime doesn’t value me here.”

Smith, the 2018 eighth overall draft pick out of Georgia, released a lengthy statement announcing that, reports said he Bears was offended by the offer .

“The new front office regime doesn’t value me here,” Smith wrote. “They refuse to negotiate in good faith, ‘take it or leave it’ every step of the way. The deal they sent me is bad for me and the whole LB market if I sign it. I’ve been trying to do something fair since April, but their focus is on trying to take advantage of me. “

Bears hope for new stadium as Chicago mayor releases plans for Army Field renovations

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Networks, Backloaded offer The original salary doesn’t make Smith the highest paid for his position, and includes “de-escalators” that aren’t featured in any NFL contract above $15 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I wanted to be a Bear my whole career, help this team bring the Super Bowl back to our city. However, they gave me no choice but to request a trade that would allow me to play for an organization that I truly value. Bring to the table,” Smith continued.

“There’s no way I’ll talk to the McCaskey family, and they can salvage this, but at the moment there’s no way I’m going back to an organization I really love.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Smith was named a second-team All-Pro in his final two seasons with the Bears. He has recorded more than 100 tackles in every season since being drafted, including a career-high 163 last season. He totaled 14 sacks and five interceptions over four seasons.