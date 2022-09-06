New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Chicago Bears are trying to get out of their misery.

Last year’s 6-11 season was very disappointing — especially since they didn’t have their own first-round pick, so the Bears rehashed everything they could.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

They brought in a new general manager in Ryan Pols, who was the Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel last year. He brought in Matt Eberflus, who had been the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator since 2018.

It’s Eberflus’ first head coaching gig, and while the Bears aren’t on anyone’s radar, the 52-year-old is going to take it all in this coming Sunday.

“It’s always special when you do something for the first time, when you call a defense in the NFL for the first time, or when I call a defense back in college, or when you step into a new role as a head football coach,” Eberflus said Monday.

Eberflus has had many stops in a long career — his career began in 1992 when he was a student assistant at the University of Toledo, and he didn’t make an NFL coaching staff until the Cleveland Browns hired him as linebackers coach in 2009.

Chicago Bears 2022-2023 NFL Schedule

“It’s part of the journey,” he said. “It’s part of your story that you write, that you help write with everyone who helps you. And you definitely think about it as you go along.”

Chicago has it tough – they’ve made the playoffs just twice since the 2010 season and have zero Super Bowls (they last won an NFL championship in 1963).

But with a new-look front office and coaching staff, they’ve been able to improve on last year’s No. Drafted Justin Fields at 11, a quarterback they hope can lead them to the promised land.

Third-year wide receiver Darnell Mooney is looking to take another step, and second-year tight end Cole Kemet is also hoping for a breakout season. David Montgomery has been one of the most productive running backs since entering the league in 2019.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Bears open the season at home against the San Francisco 49ers, who are one win away from making their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.