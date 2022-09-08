New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It wasn’t an easy rookie season for Justin Fields last year in Chicago

The Bears’ first pick last year — and 11th overall — was thrown into the fire early with a tough roster around him.

The Bears finished 6-11 in the NFC North compared to the 3-13-1 Detroit Lions.

Now that he has NFL experience and some offensive weapons looking to take a step forward, Fields will have to convince the new front office that he’s the guy going forward.

“Coach says all the time … it’s about us — how we play, how we execute,” Fields said Wednesday. “So I’m playing for my teammates, playing for my coaches and just going out here and executing to the best of my ability.”

Fields entered last season as a backup under Andy Dalton, but early injuries threw Fields into the middle sooner than expected. He hasn’t even taken reps with them yet.

Now, Fields is the unquestioned starter, with no one threatening to take snaps at QB.

Fields’ 2022 debut will be against the team that passed on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers chose to trade up to select Trey Lance.

“He’s going to prove everything that everybody doubted him about, especially Week 1,” receiver Darnell Mooney said last week. “That team passed him by. So they have to pay a little bit for that.”

“Motivation is funny, isn’t it?” first-year head coach Matt Eberflus said. “Sometimes different people are motivated a certain way, and I think if you’re in control, meaning self-control, and use the right way to motivate yourself, there’s nothing wrong with that. Whatever it is. Be something.”

In 12 games last year, including 10 starts, Fields threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 420 yards on 72 carries, including two touchdowns.

If Fields can tap into his draft potential, the Bears’ rebuild could end very quickly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.