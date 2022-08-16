New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Saturday’s opening preseason game is an opportunity for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. Fans of both teams To get a glimpse of the 2022 rosters.

For many it was a chance to get their first glimpse of conditions at Soldier Field, and the reviews weren’t five-star.

NFL Players Association President JC Tretter Caught a glimpse of the turf At Soldier Field and was not impressed.

“The NFL said this field meets minimum testing standards. We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics to look at the performance and safety of each field. The NFL can and should do better,” Tretter wrote on social media.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos condemned the field conditions, saying the player’s safety was a major concern.

”I think it’s reckless that we have a product in the league, big-time players on both teams, and if the field becomes an issue with an injury and that star of the league is out, it’s too bad. season,” Santos told the Chicago Sun-Times. ” And it can happen. Neglecting to meet the standards is a matter of negligence [of the players].”

Soldier Field is the oldest stadium in the NFL and hosted an Elton John concert eight days before the Bears’ first preseason game against the Chiefs.

Not everyone was negative about the field conditions, with Chicago quarterback Justin Fields saying the turf was better than the week before.

“I mean, it’s always been that way,” Fields said, according to ESPN. “It’s definitely better than the family fest earlier this week. I’m glad it’s better than earlier this week because it’s not the best. The grass is definitely better.”

The Bears don’t return to Soldier Field until a week into the NFL regular season when they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Chicago.