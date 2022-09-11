New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The weather was less than dreary for the start of the first game of the 2022 NFL season between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The stadium had a drainage problem after the rain slanted onto the field where the new Bermuda grass had been laid.

Videos all over social media showed how wet the ground was.

According to Fox weather, the showers were set to plague Chicago for the rest of the game. Over the last 14 seasons, the 49ers are 20-26-1 and the Bears are 36-39 in winds of 10 mph and higher, and the gusts seem to keep blowing.

The 49ers are looking to build off last season’s impressive run to the NFC Championship Game. DeBo Samuel broke out as the league’s top player, but midway through the offseason the organization decided to usher in the Trey Lance era and kept Jimmy Garoppolo as his backup.

The Bears were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. Justin Fields was given the reins as the full-time starting quarterback. Losing Allen Robinson, Jakiem Grant, Marquise Goodwin and Damier Byrd in the offseason hurt the team’s offense.