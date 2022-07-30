type here...
TOP STORIES Be the Abortion Doula in Post-Caviar World
TOP STORIES

Be the Abortion Doula in Post-Caviar World

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Abortion works to help people navigate the process and experience of having an abortion.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images


hide title

switch title

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Abortion works to help people navigate the process and experience of having an abortion.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

You may never have heard the phrase “abortion doula” but for years they have been working to help people navigate the process and experience of abortion.

FROM Caviar flipped, depending on where you live, figuring out how to get an abortion just got a whole lot harder. This could make the role of abortion doulas more critical than ever and more risky.

Michelle Martin of NPR talks to Vicki Bloom. She describes herself as a full-service doula and provides a range of reproductive health services, from helping clients plan births to attending abortions and providing information and emotional support.

We discuss what an abortion doula does and how that role might change in a post-Rowe world.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brianna Scott. It was edited by Jeanette Woods. Our executive producer is Natalie Winston.

Previous articleThe FBI will not stop trying to solve Jimmy Hoffa’s disappearance
Next articleLocal association in Quebec stops funding Hockey Canada after scandal

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Barney Ronay Holland’s difficult debut shows City must be patient

OK: It may take some time. Just talk among yourselves. For Erling Haaland, this was the...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Prince Charles Charitable Foundation Receives Millions from Osama Bin Laden’s Family

LONDON — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, faced a new scrutiny of his charities' funding on...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Former Iowa prison employee accused of having sex with inmate

off Video Fox News Flash July 30 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden shares video after testing positive for Covid-19 again: ‘I’m fine’

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 30 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Prince Charles Received One Million Pounds From Osama Bin Laden’s Family: Report

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Falcons end practice early after brawl, Jalen Dalton asked to leave: reports

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News