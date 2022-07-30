Be the Abortion Doula in Post-Caviar World

Enlarge this image switch title Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

You may never have heard the phrase “abortion doula” but for years they have been working to help people navigate the process and experience of abortion.

FROM Caviar flipped, depending on where you live, figuring out how to get an abortion just got a whole lot harder. This could make the role of abortion doulas more critical than ever and more risky.

Michelle Martin of NPR talks to Vicki Bloom. She describes herself as a full-service doula and provides a range of reproductive health services, from helping clients plan births to attending abortions and providing information and emotional support.

We discuss what an abortion doula does and how that role might change in a post-Rowe world.

