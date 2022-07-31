BC’s biggest wildfires largely stabilized overnight, but authorities urge caution

Officials are urging British Columbians to be mindful of the risk of wildfires, even as the province’s largest fires remained stable overnight.

The most dangerous fire in the province remains Keremeos Creek Wildfire 21 km southwest of Penticton, in the south of the hinterland.

As a result, 25 properties were commissioned. evacuation order and over 350 properties evacuation alert in the region. The ‘erratic’ fire spread across the road on Friday night, and subsequently nearly tripled in size on Saturday.

However, the British Columbia Fire Department said on Sunday that there is minimal growth Overnight. The fire occurred near Penticton, which is 63 km south of Kelowna.

The Okanagan-Similcamine Regional District has issued a series of warnings and evacuation orders related to the fire at Keremeos Creek southwest of Penticton. (Okanagan-Similcamine Regional District)

“There is some inversion right now that is keeping the smoke quite low in the valley, preventing some of our air assets from operating safely in the line of fire,” Aidan Koray, a fire information officer, said Sunday morning. .

“Once this inversion stops and we get a little more visibility in the valley, we will be joined by additional helicopters throughout the day.”

More than 40 firefighters are working on the fire, which started on Friday. Korea said high temperatures will continue to challenge firefighters on Sunday, although a gradual cooling trend is expected to begin early next week.

She said it was difficult to predict in which direction the fire might spread on Sunday.

The evacuation warnings issued by the Okanagan-Similcamine Regional District are for the nearby Apex Mountain Ski Resort, which is located northwest of the fire.

James Shalman, the resort’s general manager, said people at the establishment are “optimistic” about Sunday’s fire behavior and that wind conditions mean smoke from the resort is not yet visible.

He said the resort has a wildfire plan that has been in place for more than 30 years and includes using snowplows to put out the fire.

“We are one of the few mountains that has snow coverage from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the mountain and on various trails,” he said. “What we’re doing is placing our snow cannons in strategic areas that could potentially help us if the fire does get in our direction, that’s another line of defense.”

On Sunday, a snow cannon rains water on a structure near the Apex Mountain Resort as the resort prepares for the possible arrival of the nearby Keremeos Creek Wildfire. (Tom Popik/CBC)

He said about four employees are working to make sure everything is in place and the resort is ready to “flip the switch” if they need to.

“Forest fires… are a menace and a danger,” he said. “It always comes first. And we’re always a little nervous and always grateful when we spend the summer without him.”

No fire ban

The Nohomin Creek Wildfire, about 1 mile northwest of Lytton, British Columbia, intensified in the highlands on Saturday due to hot and dry conditions.

The fire department said helicopters were constantly putting out the flames throughout the day, while rocky slopes and scarce fuel slowed its growth in some areas.

Donna McPherson, a fire information officer, said the service has the appropriate resources to fight fires in the province.

Despite the surge of fires, starts in a week extreme temperatures McPherson said the province is in much better shape than last year.

“We have about 440 [total] fires in the province is about half our 10-year average,” she said. [as] this year.”

Despite favorable comparisons to last year’s devastating season, McPherson urged backcountry residents to be careful.

There is no ban on campfires in the province, although large open fires are prohibited. A small fire means keeping fires less than half a meter high and wide, and keeping water or a tool nearby to keep them under control.

“Right now we allow these types of fires, but they are very small, controlled fires. I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes… though,” McPherson said. “Because we had a period of very hot and dry weather, we expect some of them may appear next week.”