BCGEU ends strike ‘in good faith’ following progress in contract negotiations

A two-week strike by workers at BC’s largest union came to an end on Tuesday when the British Columbia General Workers’ Union (BCGEU) announced that its public sector members were moving forward in negotiations with the provincial government.

The union said in a statement that representatives have made “significant progress” at the negotiating table this week.

The parties will continue to meet in hopes of finalizing a pre-contractual agreement, but in the meantime union workers are returning to work “as a sign of good faith,” the BCGEU said in a statement.

“The union’s ban on overtime has ended – effective immediately – and preparations are underway to lift pickets at BC Liquor Distribution locations,” the statement said.

The union, which represents about 33,000 civil servants across the province, launched a limited job campaign on August 15.

Picket lines were put up outside of BC Liquor Distribution’s Delta, Richmond and Kamloops branches along with a wholesale customer center in Victoria, prompting the province to ration the amount of certain alcoholic products consumers could purchase in a single transaction.

Last Monday, the union introduced a ban on overtime.

The union and the provincial government have agreed not to comment on further negotiations while they are ongoing, according to BCGEU.

A man checks a receipt as he leaves a British Columbia liquor store with a cart full of groceries in Vancouver on August 19, 2022. State liquor stores have imposed restrictions on the sale of alcohol in response to the BCGEU’s actions affecting several outlets this week. (Darryl Dyke/Canadian Press)

