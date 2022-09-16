type here...
BC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty...
CANADA

BC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty of manslaughter

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. suspended operations at its Perkoa mine on April 16 when heavy rains caused flash floods and left eight workers underground. (Information Service of the Government of Burkina Faso)

Trevali Mining Corp. announces that its president and chief executive officer and chief operating officer have resigned.

The Vancouver-based mining company says Rikus Grimbik, who has served as CEO since 2019, will step down from the company. It says COO Derek du Pre will also step down effective October 14.

Trevali also reports that the British Columbia Supreme Court has approved the company’s application for an investment process for its wholly owned Caribou mine in New Brunswick, as well as its 90 percent stake in the Rosh Pina mine in Namibia.

Trevali applied for creditor protection under the CCAA (Company Creditor Protection Act) in August.

  • Two Vancouver mining executives have been convicted of manslaughter in a West African mine accident.

As a result, the Toronto Stock Exchange suspended trading in Trevali shares. The company’s common stock will be delisted at market close on October 3rd.

Earlier this week, Trevali confirmed that two of its executives were convicted of manslaughter in Burkina Faso following a flood at a Perkoa mine that killed eight workers.

Eight workers died

On April 16, workers were trapped more than 500 meters below the surface of the mine due to heavy rain that caused flash floods.

The pumping equipment had to be imported from other countries, including Ghana and South Africa, raising questions about how prepared the company was for the disaster.

Perkoa mine manager Hein Frey, a South African who worked for Trevali, was given a 24-month suspended sentence.

Daryl Christensen, a South African and manager of Trevali’s contractor Byrnecut, was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

