BC Grammy Winner Alex Cuba Honored with Mural and PhD

Alex Cuba, a Cuban-Canadian musician from British Columbia, won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album this spring and is now receiving two more awards: a mural in his hometown of Smithers, British Columbia, and an honorary doctorate in law from Queen’s University. University in Kingston, Ontario.

The mural was painted by Facundo Gastiazoro, an artist from Smithers, originally from Argentina.

Smithers Tourism, which commissioned the mural, wrote in an Instagram post that it was “a tribute to [Cuba’s] lifetime achievement in the music industry… and [in recognition of] his huge impact on musicians and the music industry in Canada.”

Cuba moved to Smithers, a community of just over 5,000 people about 200 miles west of Prince George, 20 years ago and has called it home ever since.

He said that when he first arrived, very few thought it was possible to make a career in music in the small northern community of British Columbia.

But after receiving multiple international awards and accolades, including the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for going, an album recorded in his Smithers living room, Cuba, proved that this was not the case.

Although his album features Cuban musical styles, “I won in a very Canadian way,” said Cuba, who did not immediately recognize his victory because he was driving through a snowstorm at the time and had no cell service.

Cuban-Canadian musician Alex Cuba from British Columbia won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album in April. (Sarah Goodacre)

He hopes the mural in downtown Smithers will inspire other emerging artists.

“There is so much noise built into our lives that it’s hard for people to really look inside themselves. The first thing I hope is to make people believe that this is possible.”

Cuba’s Afro-Cuban heritage strongly influenced his musical style, and the way he combined this with his immigrant and Canadian identity received positive attention.

In a letter from Queen’s University, Rector and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Dean wrote: “Queen’s University wishes to recognize your artistic and cultural influence as a Cuban musician, preserving the sound and musical fabric of your birthplace, while at the same time fully integrating itself. and successful in the cultures of Canada.”

The honorary degree will be awarded later this year.

Despite numerous awards, Cuba continues to find time for its Smithers community.

One of the ways he did it was to drive his Grammy around town and let fellow Smizerins take pictures with her.

“I love the smile it brings to people’s faces,” he said.

“Smithers is a place where people support and believe in art. It’s my way of saying thank you to the community.”