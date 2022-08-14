BC couple wonder why police escorted them off Swoop’s flight after changing seats

A couple from British Columbia are wondering why a small argument on a plane escalated into being escorted out by the police.

Other passengers on the flight defend the black couple by accusing the staff of racism.

Jodi Baptiste was flying from Toronto to Kelowna on Wednesday when she asked another passenger to switch seats so she could sit next to her partner Andre Henry.

The passenger agreed, Baptiste said, and the flight attendant told her she would have to pay for the transfer.

Baptiste said other people on the plane came to her defense.

“Then she’s like, ‘It’s not even about switching places. [your] relation. And then someone from behind said, “No, it’s your staff that gives the attitude. You need to talk to your staff,” she said.

Fellow traveler Jennifer Awiss witnessed the incident and said Baptiste was just defending herself like anyone else.

“She wasn’t rude,” Aviss said.

Aviss said she tried to intervene by talking to the flight attendants and then to the pilot.

“It was very obviously racial,” she said. “The other person who switched places with Jody was a white male – he was never spoken to. They didn’t say a word to him.”

Baptiste said she was told the flight attendant was uncomfortable with her on the flight and that authorities would be contacted if they did not get off the plane.

The police eventually arrived to get Baptiste and Henry off the plane.

“I felt naked, ashamed, insecure, embarrassed,” Baptiste said. “All kinds of emotions just flow.”

She said they had to book new flights that cost them almost $2,000.

“It’s just a shame for everyone around,” Henry said.

Baptiste said the hardest part was explaining what happened to their eight-year-old son.

Jodi Batiste said her experience at Swoop Airlines led to a difficult conversation with her young son. (SHS)

“He said, ‘Mom, you’re not a bad person,'” she said. “It touched my heart and it was the first time I talked to my son about the color of your skin.”

Peel police confirmed they had responded to reports of a riot on Swoop’s flight on Wednesday afternoon and “escorted the parties without incident.”

In a statement to CBC, Swoop Airlines said it had contacted the couple.

“The safety of our travelers and crew members is of paramount importance and at the time of reporting the incident, the crew made the decision to remove two travelers from the flight,” the statement said.

“Swoop does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We take these matters very seriously and immediately began investigating the matter.”

Baptiste said the airline apologized and offered to refund them the cost of Swoop tickets.