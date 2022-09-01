BC Compassion Club distributes hard drugs in attempt to save lives despite Health Canada refusal

Vancouver Compassion Club organizers say they will continue to distribute verified cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine despite Health Canada’s refusal, calling it the only way to save lives in the face of a supply of toxic drugs.

Eris Nicks, co-founder of the Drug Addicts Liberation Front, a collective of advocacy groups working to ensure a safe supply of drugs, said regulation of illicit supplies is a response to stopping drug poisoning deaths, which have crossed 10,000 in British Columbia since the province declared a state of emergency in public health field more than six years ago.

“These people are our friends, members of our community, people we love, people we care about a lot, and we lose them every day. And the root cause of these deaths is the unregulated and unpredictable illicit drug market,” Nix said. Wednesday.

Nix spoke at a press conference for International Overdose Awareness Day, saying the groups are also seeking judicial review of Health Canada’s decision on the grounds that it does not respect statutory rights to life and equality.

Last year, DULF and the Vancouver Drug Users Network requested a temporary exemption from the Penal Code from Health Canada to use the Hard Drugs Compassion Club model. It was rejected on 29 July.

However, Nicks said that the Cocaine, Heroin and Meth Compassion Club and Enforcement Center operated for one month, distributing 201 grams of drugs with no overdoses or deaths.

A man holds boxes of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin that were handed out during a secure supply event in Vancouver in 2021. Local compassion clubs say they will continue to distribute tested hard drugs despite Health Canada’s refusal to release them. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The group is pursuing a “do-it-yourself” community regulation model, which Nix says can be rolled out across the province with approval.

“What we have is a regulatory problem. What we have is the failure of the prohibition regime. And this failure does not make it a criminal or medical issue, this failure makes it a political issue,” Nix said.

During a rally on Vancouver’s East Hastings Street on Wednesday, World Overdose Awareness Day, participants pause to remember loved ones who have died in the poisoned drug supply crisis. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Health Canada could not be contacted for comment, but the Overdose Awareness Day statement said the government is investing in secure supply programs, controlled places of consumption and drug testing technologies.

Last year was the worst year for opioid-related overdoses in Canada, with about 21 people dying every day, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in a joint statement.

Decriminalizing small quantities of drugs is not enough: advocates

British Columbia is set to become the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs in January, after receiving a federal exemption in May.

This means that individuals aged 18 and over will not be prosecuted for possession of a total of 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

However, speakers at a virtual press conference on Wednesday said the amount was negligible and meant that those working to distribute safe supplies would still face criminal prosecution.

Participants in a march on Vancouver’s East Hastings Street to mark International Overdose Awareness Day rest on the sidewalk. With over 10,000 deaths due to toxic drugs since 2016, many community groups are calling on the province to expand drug decriminalization and offer safe supplies. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

“Imagine if the ban on alcohol continued and all illegal alcohol was unpredictable to the point that if you open a bottle or can of alcohol and drink from it, it could kill you,” Nicks said.

“The answer from the government, the equivalent answer, would be that you can go to the doctor and they will prescribe you three bottles of lager beer. This is a nonsensical scenario. We need to change our approach to this crisis.”

Fred Cameron of the SOLID Outreach Society in Victoria said the skyrocketing death toll since the 1990s shows supply is the problem.

“What is different then and now is that there was no better abstinence support or better consumption services. The drug was not poisonous,” he said.

“There’s one big problem that’s causing all of this, and we’re tackling everything, but not as a system.”

People will always use drugs, he said, so making sure they are as safe as possible should be a priority.

The press conference was one of many events in British Columbia and Canada to celebrate Overdose Awareness Day. Metro Vancouver landmarks were to be lit up in purple to commemorate the day, and the memory of the dead was to be memorialized at Holland Park in Surrey, about an hour southeast of Vancouver.

Other officials, organizations weigh

Sheila Malcolmson, British Columbia’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, issued a statement saying it is a day of mourning along with families and friends who have lost loved ones.

“This loss is shared by fellow workers, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and everyone on the front lines of this terrible crisis,” the statement said.

The rise in toxicity is outstripping the addition of overdose prevention services, despite an unprecedented number of new treatment and harm reduction services, he said.

An outreach worker holds a kit of naloxone, an opiate-reversing medication, outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver on International Overdose Awareness Day. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association has called for the complete decriminalization of any possession of drugs for personal use, or the exchange or sale of drugs for subsistence, to cover personal spending on drug use, or to provide a secure supply.

The British Columbia Indian Chiefs’ Union noted that indigenous people were 5.4 times more likely to be fatally overdosed than others and said the crisis was a sign of unresolved long-term problems.

“We call for safe and affordable housing, mental and physical health systems free from racism and discrimination, affordable socioeconomic services to support people in crisis, and a full range of culturally appropriate substance use services to meet the needs of all people, who use drugs,” Grand Chief Stuart Phillip said in a statement.