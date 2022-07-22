New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

BBC Director General Tim Davey has vowed to “never” go off the air Princess Diana Again a “Panorama” interview on the network and other broadcasters urged to follow suit.

Diana was interviewed 27 years ago by journalist Martin Bashir for the network’s “Panorama” program. An independent investigation conducted by Lord Dyson found the public broadcaster had “fallen short of high standards of integrity and transparency”. The report also found that Bashir used “deceptive behavior” to gain access to Diana, including forged documents.

“Now that we are aware of the appalling manner in which the interview was obtained, I have decided that the BBC will never show the programme; nor will we license it in whole or in part to other broadcasters,” the statement began.

“This will remain part of the historical record and there may be occasions in the future where the use of abbreviations for BBC journalistic purposes is justified, but these are few and far between and admittedly set in the full context of what we now know about the level of the Executive Committee and the manner in which the interview was obtained.

“I urge others to exercise similar restraint,” Davy concluded.

On Thursday, Davy issued a public apology to Prince Charles and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

William’s former nanny Alexandra Pettyfer, formerly known as Tiggy Legg-Bourke, won compensation for “false and malicious” allegations that she had an affair with Charles in 1995.

After the verdict, Davie released a statement.

“Following the publication of the Dyson report last year, we have been working with those who have suffered as a result of the deceptive tactics used by the BBC to interview Diana, Princess of Wales for the ‘Panorama’ program in 1995. Matters referred to in court today in relation to Miss Tiggy Legg-Bourke, now Mrs Alexandra Pettyfer,” the statement said. .

“The BBC has agreed to pay Mrs Pettyfer substantial compensation and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly apologize to her, The Prince of Wales [Charles]and the Dukes of Cambridge [William] and Sussex [Harry ] “The way Princess Diana was betrayed and its subsequent impact on their lives,” shares Davy.

In November 1995 the broadcaster returned a BAFTA award he had previously won for the interview, which garnered 23 million views.

William has previously spoken publicly about how he got an interview with his late mother.

“It is indescribably sad to know that the BBC’s failings contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation, which I remember from my final years with her,” he said.

In May 2021, Bashir said.. “Sorry for taking so long” But Diana denied the interview was responsible for any harm.

“I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did,” the journalist told the Sunday Times. “Everything we did in terms of the interview was exactly what she wanted, when she wanted to alert the palace, when it was aired, to its contents… My family and I loved her.”

