BBC soap legend June Spencer has retired aged 103

(CNN) June Spencer, the last original cast member of the BBC Radio 4 drama “The Archers”, has retired from the show at the age of 103 after more than 70 years.

The British soap legend, who played matriarch Peggy Woolley (formerly of Archer), made her debut in 1951 in the first episode of the much-loved drama.

Her final performance aired on 31 July.

“In 1950 I helped plant an acorn. It took root and in January 1951 it was planted and called ‘The Archers’,” Spencer said in a statement on the BBC website. “It has grown a lot over the years and has become a magnificent great tree with many branches.”

In 1991, “The Archers” celebrated 40 years with a special edition of the wedding of Peggy Archer, played by June Spencer, and Jack Woolley, played by Arnold Peters.

Explaining her decision to leave the show after seven decades, she said: “This old branch known as Peggy has become weak and vulnerable, so I decided it was time for her to ‘buy out’, so I duly axed her.”

Read on