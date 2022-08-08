BBC soap legend June Spencer has retired aged 103

(CNN)June Spencer, the last original cast member of the BBC Radio 4 drama “The Archers”, has retired from the show at the age of 103 after more than 70 years.
The British soap legend, who played matriarch Peggy Woolley (formerly of Archer), made her debut in 1951 in the first episode of the much-loved drama.
Her final performance aired on 31 July.
“In 1950 I helped plant an acorn. It took root and in January 1951 it was planted and called ‘The Archers’,” Spencer said in a statement on the BBC website. “It has grown a lot over the years and has become a magnificent great tree with many branches.”
Explaining her decision to leave the show after seven decades, she said: “This old branch known as Peggy has become weak and vulnerable, so I decided it was time for her to ‘buy out’, so I duly axed her.”
Spencer, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Audio Drama Awards in 2014, said in an interview. UK’s Telegraph newspaper On Monday she had been “trying to retire for at least a year” but the show didn’t want to lose her character.
“The Archers” editor Jeremy Howe described working with Spencer as “the greatest privilege of my decades in drama”.
In a BBC statement, he praised her as “an imaginative, focused and technically brilliant actor or such a beautiful person”.
Howe added: “Myself and the Archers team and cast wish June a well-deserved and long retirement — and I know that if she doesn’t think the show is right, June will let us know. Bravo the legend that is June Spencer.”
Among Spencer’s fans Camilla, Duchess of Cornwallwho played himself in the 60th anniversary episode of “The Archers” in 2011. In a statement, she hailed Spencer as “a true national treasure of my life and the lives of millions of others. For as long as I can remember.”
In 1991 Spencer was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). In 2010, she received the Freedom of the City of London and was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) on the 2017 Queen’s Birthday. For services to drama and charity.