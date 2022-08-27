New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When Donna D’Errico is told she is “too old.” To wear a bikiniShe joined the fans only and applauded.

Recently, the “Baywatch” star announced that she has joined the subscriber-only media site. Former co-star Carmen Electra is already on stage. The site allows creators to share and monetize their content, which may be obvious. Some of the stars who have signed up to control their image and interact with fans include Bella Thorne, Shanna Mockler, Cardi B and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen.

On July 4th, the star took to Instagram and posted a celebratory video of herself modeling a red, white and blue bikini. While the 54-year-old received praise from many of her followers, many others criticized her for reaching her prime because of her “desperation” and her age. The actress responded to critics by sharing a snapshot of herself sitting on a coffee table in a pink string bikini. However, D’Errico wanted to address the “hateful comments” he was receiving his way.

“After that the second photo went viral, I got a lot of backlash from that too, but I got a lot of support from people who not only enjoyed what I had to say but also enjoyed seeing me in a bikini,” she explained. “And I guess’ I’m tired of the judgment, the bullying and all the hate. It would be nice to post some things to prevent that from happening. And the truth is, regular social media doesn’t do it for me. There is a lot of judgment and hatred out there. I know there’s not much that can be done with it, because it’s always there. You have all these keyboard warriors who think it’s so powerful to hide behind a computer and mock and tear others down.”

“It’s happened a lot throughout my career since I became a public figure,” shared D’Errico. “And even though it doesn’t really bother me, for the most part, I still want to post things without those consequences. So I finally said, ‘The hell with it.'”

Fan Only, founded in 2016, gained popularity in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic when many sex workers joined for more secure payment. This site is extremely profitable for some people, allowing them to earn thousands every month.

In August of last year, Only Fans announced that they had 130 million users and 2 million creators, who collectively generated $5 billion. That same month, the site said it had suspended its initial plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers.

D’Errico says she’s just “having fun” on the platform, where she can put photos and videos of her choosing without enduring judgment or “hateful” comments. It also gives her a chance to connect with fans.

“I’m a single person,” she explained. “I don’t have a sexy lingerie guy. I live alone and I can’t sit around my house alone in sexy lingerie. I can’t really go out and buy sexy lingerie because who am I going to wear this? When you’re dating someone, you like to send these kinds of photos to your partner. I think we all want to look and feel sexy for our boy. I just don’t have that. And I I see these other celebrities just as fans Where they are not censored. Instagram removed my photo the other day. Furthermore, they don’t do the same for all threats out there. So I felt this was a platform for me. I may be on social media, but I can control who can see what I post. I wore sexy underwear and I had fun with it.”

“I realize what’s going on at that site — I’m not stupid,” she continued. “I know you can find really obvious stuff on there. But not everyone is doing that. There are athletes, fitness people, cooks – you name it, they’re on the platform too. Just because you’re on the site, it doesn’t automatically mean you’re doing porn. I think that’s the stigma. [OnlyFans], I think it should start to soften a little. There are various reasons why any fan only joins. And for me, I want to stay away from trolls, hate, control. I wanted to post what I wanted without being judgmental. I’ve always said I can do whatever I want, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m having fun now.”

While D’Errico’s page is free for subscribers, the site allows you to accept tips or paid private messages, she insists, “the money is pouring in.” D’Errico says that not only does she run her account “myself,” but that some creators may hire “chatters” to handle their correspondence, but she answers all messages personally. Subscribers can expect unpublished underwear shots, outtakes from magazine editorials, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, as well as plenty of bikini content.

“I’m making money on Instagram instead of showing it off for free,” she laughs. “You see that video of me dancing in a bikini? I do the exact same thing just for fans and I’m making tens of thousands of dollars doing it. It’s a win-win for me. That’s not why I joined, but I’m laughing at the whole double standard. After everything that’s going on on Instagram, I It all started because I just wanted to try the fans.”

“For me, it’s just for fun, and I’m still a very busy, full-time actress,” D’Errico said. “If it ever gets too much and stressful, I’ll close my account. But right now, I’m winging it. This is not my new job. It started as a bit of a joke, but it’s turned into something big… I want people to realize that I can do and say whatever I want. I wanted to. And making fun of me in a bikini because I’m not harming anyone is silly. Making fun of someone wearing a swimsuit, the article of clothing is ridiculous. We shouldn’t praise celebrities for wearing what they want on one platform and putting them off on another. It’s silly. And I’m tired of trolling. .”

Between continuing to act and her latest endeavors, some fans wondered if D’Errico would ever slip into red. For the “Baywatch” reboot. D’Errico said it won’t happen anytime soon.

“I think I could probably say no,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ll do a ‘Baywatch’ reboot. That was a part of my life that I really enjoyed. But I’ve already been through it and passed that stage. It was beautiful at the time, but I’m moved. Let’s leave the memory beautiful.”

D’Errico rose to fame in 1996 as Donna Marco on “Baywatch.” She acted in the hit series till 1998. She has been busy for many years acting in many movies and TV shows. Most recently, she starred in Sean Patrick Flanery’s “Frank and Penelope.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.