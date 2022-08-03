New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Donna D’Errico isn’t letting any trolls on social media stop her from sporting a bikini.

“Baywatch” alum Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she posted a video of herself modeling a hot pink bikini that accentuated her beach-ready bod and sun-kissed tan. She wore her brunette hair and opted for a natural look.

She gave the actress standing in front of the bed She has nearly 900,000 followers A look from every angle.

“Thanks for all the comments on my other post,” the 54-year-old captioned the clip. “I’ve read them all. I’m nowhere near perfect, but I’m feeling pretty good.

“I took a little break and traveled across America with my dog,” the star shared. “Our country is so beautiful. I never knew it until I drove across it and took the time to appreciate it. A wonderful day.”

The post arrived weeks later D’Errico claps back at the haters “Too big to wear a bikini,” she wrote on Instagram. She responded by sharing a snapshot of herself in a pink two piece.

“Some women have complained about it 4th of July A video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and my favourite, ‘depressed’, she began her caption.

“Let me tell you something that will surprise you,” D’Errico added. “I can really wear whatever I want and literally do. On that note, I’m squatting on a coffee table in a bikini.

“To all who asked, I did not remove the red white & blue 4th of July video,” she concluded her post from July 16. “It’s still on the ‘Reels’ tab on my page.”

When asked what advice she would give to other women who want to wear a bikini, D’Errico says she worries about what others will think. Fox News Digital Specifically, “Good Lord, put it on.”

“Life is shorter than you realize, and someone will always say something is rotten. So have fun and don’t hurt anyone and do things that make you happy,” she advises. “I’ve been overwhelmed by all the supportive comments I’ve received Post on Instagram. It seriously brought me to tears.

“My dad called me about it too, and he’s my hero. I still have a few haters in my DMs sitting on my coffee table making fun of how ugly my breasts look, but it’s all just white noise. I’m already thinking I can squat in a bikini and take a picture later. Golden Maybe a gate bridge.”

D’Errico said she still struggles with her body image after the incident, but is “working on it.”

“I was a very shy child and was badly bullied at school,” she says. “When I grew up and ran away to Hollywood to follow my dream of being an actress, I started getting bullied again. I read this book called ‘The Four Agreements’ and realized how life-changing it is when you stop taking it. I mean, the things people say in person.

“I still take things personally sometimes, and then I have to go back and re-read that book to prevent myself from their Jedi mind tricks. I think we live in a time now where people are getting tired of all the judgmental bulls—. Or maybe I’m older now and don’t care anymore. It’s I suspect a bit of both.”

D’Errico rose to fame on “Baywatch.” As Donna Marco in 1996. She acted in the hit series till 1998. She has been busy over the years acting in several movies and TV shows. Recently, she starred in Sean Patrick Flanery’s “Frank and Penelope.”