Bavaria, Barcelona and avant-garde philosophical abstractions

Bayern Munich have won their last three matches against Barcelona with a total score of 14:2. To put this in some context, here’s the running total of Bayern’s last three games against Real Madrid: 5-8. Their last three meetings with Liverpool: 3-6. Their last three meetings with Milan: 3-8. Their last three meetings in European competition against Eintracht Frankfurt: 2-11. Oh Bavaria! And, like a domino effect, in strict accordance with the established rules of the playground, oh Barça! This is not the best view for an establishment that positions itself as Mes que un club. Mes que un club? Mes Que un club Mein Loch!

As childish as it may look, Barça have a few ghosts to put to rest when they face Bayern again on Tuesday. Last season they lost 3-0 home and away to the Bundesliga champions, being eliminated from the group stage of the Big Cup for the first time in more than two decades. It came in hot pursuit what An 8-2 quarter-final loss in 2020, a rout that went beyond the mere notion of humiliation, instead moving into the realm of avant-garde philosophical abstractions about the nature of trousers. Can they be filled if they have already been demolished? Two dizzying goals scored against his parent club by loaned Philippe Coutinho, the man whose move to the Camp Nou may have hastened Barça’s rapid transformation from world champions into a tortured scatological joke, suggests yes. Yes, they can.

However, times are changing, and perhaps retribution is coming. Another player who scored on that fateful night in Lisbon was Robert Lewandowski, who also scored a couple of goals at the Camp Nou last September. But later in Munich he will be wearing a Barça shirt. Since he changed clubs this summer, he has started an adventure of Haalandian proportions, scoring nine goals in his first six matches, three of which came against Viktoria Pilsen last week. As a result, Barcelona have won their last five matches in a row. Bayern, by contrast, are currently having their worst start in the Bundesliga in 12 years, Lewandowski is very similar to Sadio Mane at Liverpool from Bayern. So will the big Pole continue to cast an ominous shadow over his old club, rattling some more? Or will the ghosts of past seasons wrap Barça in a hectic score again? Em. Now Fiver is completely confused, but we are sure that this will not end with a 0-0 score.

“I already have messages from players… they want it right now, absolutely. I was in a meeting in Cardiff, about to head back north, and my phone was buzzing, so I knew something was up. When I watched it, I was in awe of it, it was unbelievable,” Rob Page explains why Michael Sheen’s uplifting oratory made the Wales national team get excited.

“Ethan Ampadu, listen to me now!” Photo: Manuel Harlan

“When your family calls you home, all you do is just show up. Fully committed to his duties and ready for the mission. Let’s do it together guys! In the future!” – we are all for the dizzying enthusiasm of Carlos Queiroz to return to Iran as a manager, but only if he imposes more sanctions World Cup faceoffs like this.

This is David Squires on the perfectly normal football reaction to the Queen’s death.

Here you go. Illustration: David Squires/The Guardian

“I was just looking at the upcoming Scottish Cup matches and noticed that the Civil Service Strollers will play Fraserburgh this weekend. Is this seeming lack of urgency one of the reasons the Tories are pushing for cuts? — Mark Jones.

Forget Graham Potter’s new stapler (yesterday’s News, Bits and Bobs) – what the hell is the new Chelsea manager going to do with that giant football pitch A4 notepad left on his desk by the finicky Thomas Tuchel, who clearly spent so much money? time, drawing each by hand, there was simply no time left to fill them with real tactical plans. Paper planes? Origami seagulls? — Steve Malone.

“So Diego Costa was ‘a little scared’ by his ‘not very comfortable experience’ next to a pack of wolves (yesterday’s news, beats and beans)? Has anyone asked the poor lupins how it felt to work with the infamous ill-tempered predator? — Justin Kavanagh.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte says he was so moved by the Queen’s death that he joined the mourners to pay their respects. “I went to Buckingham Palace because I am a normal person with a heart – to get through this situation,” he said. “To live is certainly a sad moment, but at the same time it is a special moment because we are talking about the death of the queen. I will keep it in my heart and mind for the rest of my life.”

Jurgen Klopp has given his Liverpool players “five days of absolute truth” in the hope that they will fly into Ajax on Tuesday night like 11 Tasmanian devils.